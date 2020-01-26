A Case Study Of Plastic Management On A Caribbean Island

An average of 300 odd million tonnes of plastic waste is produced globally every year. In the U.S., which is ranked as the 20th most polluting country in terms of ocean waste, about 88 to 242 million pounds of plastic waste is released into the ocean yearly.

The daunting task of managing waste was studied by researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology, focusing on Trinidad and Tobago, situated in the Caribbean. The reason being that the problems of finding landfill space, recycling and reducing emissions are universal. Researchers hope to find solutions to the plastic menace gripping the U.S. by studying international models of waste management. Insights could be applied locally if they found a substantial solution.

How did they do it? They did not waste time finding non-existent data on plastic use and dumping methods. They focused on the available information. Researchers relied on their background in economics to track the market flow of plastic within the economy. Trade statistics were used to replace missing data on garbage management to develop a case study of the twin island nation.

They were able to implement the monumental task because the population of the southernmost Caribbean island is just 1.2 million and relevant data was available in one place. CARICOM, the Caribbean Community, is an organization that integrates countries on the island in a single market space to attract investment and aid economic development. The organization thus easily provided the researchers access to all the market data they needed.

Material Flow Analysis Employed

An analysis of how a product or material flows through various industries and market ecosystems, nationally and internationally, is called material flow analysis (MFA). It was created in the 1990s by industrial ecologists to study waste flow. Government organizations and research bodies often track new products, their use, their recycling, import, export and dumping in landfills. Their purpose is to devise methods to better manage the environment.

Pixabay

What The Study Found

The most important finding of the study was the identification of the diffent sources of plastic, and the quantification was surprising, to say the least. The biggest quantity of plastic entering the landfills was through imported products as packaging, with 49,000 tonnes every year. The hugest plastic suppliers were overseas and not within the country grappling to manage it, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in plastic management.

Yearly, about 26,000 PET plastic bottles are discarded in Trinidad and Tobago. Researchers suggested that this amount was sufficient to construct a recycling factory to meet the overwhelming domestic demand for PET bottles, which can be recycled and reused several times.

Researchers were also able to see the fruits or lack thereof of similar plastic management processes in place. They observed that banning single-use plastic products had its benefits. A ban on plastic bags for instance could reduce 2,000 tonnes of plastic waste material generated every year, as per the case study. However, limitations are aplenty, and authorities are yet to understand the cyclical nature of plastic. Without identifying the larger sources, the process of reducing plastic waste would be incomplete.

An additional solution was proposed by the case study. Cement products require extensive usage of fossil fuels to manufacture them and utilizing plastic as a substitute-material could reduce carbon emissions.

The plant at Trinidad and Tobago can accommodate the burning of 29,000 tonnes of plastic waste, the research said. According to one hypothesis, this could stop 30 percent of waste going into landfills. It could also turn out to be profitable for cement manufacturing companies.