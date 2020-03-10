Living Close To Fast Food Restaurants Linked To Shorter Life

Being surrounded by fast food restaurants may shorten your life expectancy. That is according to a new study that found the effects of community characteristics on the overall health of many Americans.

Researchers said the findings may help guide communities in the U.S. in building environments that would help extend the lifespans of residents. The team looked into data from more than 3,000 U.S. counties to see why life expectancy in 2014 changed from a 1980 baseline, Futurity reported Monday.

“American life expectancy recently declined for the first time in decades, and we wanted to explore the factors contributing to this decline,” Elizabeth Dobis, lead study author and a postdoctoral scholar at the Penn State-based Northeast Regional Center for Rural Development (NERCRD), said.

The researchers created a new statistical model to determine how certain community variables affected each county’s 2014 life expectancy. They analyzed health care access, population growth and density, access to fast food restaurants and healthy food, employment, urbanization and social capital.

Results, published in the journal Social Science & Medicine, showed that changes in the life expectancy of residents in each county between 1980 and 2014 occured because of the increased number of fast food restaurants as well as population density and jobs in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.

“For example, for every one percentage point increase in the number of fast food restaurants in a county, life expectancy declined by .004 years for men and .006 years for women,” Dobis said.

That cuts 15 to 20 days from a person’s lifespan. Life expectancies further declined by 150 to 200 days among residents who lived in communities with 10 percentage point increase in fast food restaurants.

A one percentage point increase in the share of jobs in the mining, quarrying, oil and gas sectors led to life expectancies shorter by 15 days for men and 22 days for women. But those who lived in more rural areas and counties with more physicians and social cohesion appeared more likely to live longer.

“We were surprised by the strong positive contribution of social capital to life expectancy within communities,” Stephan Goetz, study co-author and a professor of agricultural economics and regional economics, said. “Places with residents who stick together more on a community or social level also appear to do a better of job of helping people in general live longer.”

The areas with low life expectancies included the Pine Ridge and Rosebud Reservations in South Dakota, in the arctic and interior portions of Alaska, the Deep South surrounding the Mississippi River and in the Appalachian regions of Kentucky and West Virginia.

But there are also areas where people were able to live longer. Researchers said lifespan was longer in the Northeast from Philadelphia to New England, southern Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas into Nebraska, an area in Colorado and one area spanning central Idaho into the upper Rocky Mountains.

Pixabay