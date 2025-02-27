Having abdominal fat is considered an indicator of long-term poor health, raising risk of conditions such as diabetes and fatty liver disease. However, can belly fat offer protective benefits? Well, researchers now say it may benefit brain health but depends on the age of the person.

Researchers from Toho University in Japan conducted a mice study to examine the impact of visceral fat on brain health across different stages of aging. They analyzed mice at 5, 10, and 18 months old, which roughly equated to young adulthood, middle age, and old age in humans. By comparing these age groups, the researchers aimed to understand how changes in visceral fat function over time might influence cognitive health and brain-related proteins.

Their findings, published in GeroScience, revealed that fat surrounding internal organs produces CX3CL1, a protein that plays a key role in maintaining brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). BDNF is a crucial protein for supporting brain health. It regulates the survival, growth, and maintenance of neurons, ensuring proper communication between brain cells.

However, with age, belly fat's ability to produce CX3CL1 declines due to reduced levels of a hormone-regulating enzyme (11β-HSD1). This lowers BDNF levels in the brain, contributing to cognitive decline. The researchers thus concluded that although belly fat may support brain health earlier in life, this protective effect diminishes with age.

When researchers injected an extra dose of CX3CL1 into aged mice, their brain function showed noticeable improvement, and when scientists artificially reduced CX3CL1 levels in young mice, their BDNF levels also dropped. This showed that CX3CL1 is essential for sustaining the brain's ability to support neuron growth and function at any age.

These findings further highlight the interconnectedness of our body systems. Even small changes in belly fat can have a direct impact on brain health.

However, the researchers do not suggest that gaining belly fat is a solution for brain health. Before considering packing on extra fat, it's important to note that researchers caution the need for balance. While having little belly fat may have brain-protective effects, excessive belly fat can lead to serious health risks, including metabolic disorders and inflammation. To promote brain health, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, exercise, and enough sleep.