A dinner without chicken feels incomplete for many. Known for its protein-packed benefits, especially for muscle building and energy, chicken has long been a staple for many, particularly those hitting the gym. However, new research cautions that regularly eating chicken may put you at an increased risk of dying from gastrointestinal cancers.

The findings of the latest study, published in the journal Nutrients, offer a surprising twist since poultry, long considered a "noble food" due to its high protein and low-fat content compared to red meat, may not be as harmless as once thought.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend 100 grams as a standard serving of poultry, suggesting it be consumed one to three times a week. However, the latest study raises concerns that exceeding 300 grams weekly could increase the risk of death from gastrointestinal cancers.

The study, which analyzed the health data and meat consumption habits of 4,869 adults in Italy, revealed that individuals who ate more than 300 grams of poultry per week had a significantly higher incidence of gastrointestinal cancers and a greater risk of early death from these cancers. Those consuming over 300 grams of poultry weekly had a 27% higher likelihood of dying from gastrointestinal cancer compared to those who kept their intake to 100 grams or less each week.

Another interesting reveal was that men were more at risk of death from gastrointestinal cancers compared to women, even with the same amount of poultry consumption.

The impact of poultry consumption on the risk of dying from gastrointestinal cancer increased with age. For those around 60, there was no significant difference between eating less than 100 grams or more than 300 grams of poultry a week. However, by 83, the risk of death was twice as high for those eating more poultry. This effect was more noticeable in men, who showed a higher risk even before age 60.

"We believe it is beneficial to moderate poultry consumption, alternating it with other equally valuable protein sources, such as fish. We also believe it is essential to focus more on cooking methods, avoiding high temperatures and prolonged cooking times," the researchers conclude.

However, an important limitation of the study is that it did not consider whether the chicken consumed was processed or how it was cooked. The researchers also did not account for the participants' levels of physical activity, which could have influenced the results.