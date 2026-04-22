Scientists are getting closer to explaining why some pregnancies are marked by relentless nausea and vomiting that go far beyond typical morning sickness. Emerging research points to a single hormone, GDF‑15, produced by the placenta and fetus, as a key driver behind these severe symptoms, including hyperemesis gravidarum.

This hormone has moved to the center of scientific efforts to understand why some women experience mild nausea while others face debilitating illness lasting for weeks or months.

GDF‑15: The Placental Hormone Behind Nausea

GDF‑15, short for growth differentiation factor 15, is a protein hormone in the transforming growth factor beta (TGF‑β) family. It is known as a stress‑responsive signal because its levels rise in conditions such as inflammation, cancer, and heart disease.

More recently, it has gained attention for its powerful effects on appetite, weight regulation, and nausea, acting through specific receptors in the brainstem.

During pregnancy, GDF‑15 becomes especially important. While low levels circulate in many adults, concentrations rise dramatically once pregnancy begins. The primary source of this surge is the feto‑placental unit rather than the mother's own tissues.

Placental trophoblast cells produce large amounts of GDF‑15, which enter maternal blood and circulate throughout the body.

GDF‑15 does not act locally; it travels to the brainstem and binds to a receptor complex called GFRAL and its co‑receptor in regions that control nausea, vomiting, and appetite.

When levels of this hormone climb, these brain centers become highly active, suppressing appetite and triggering nausea. In pregnancy, this connection between GDF‑15, the placenta, and the brain appears central to explaining why nausea is so common, and why it can become extreme in some cases.

Is GDF‑15 Driving Hyperemesis Gravidarum?

Hyperemesis gravidarum has long puzzled clinicians. Many hormones, particularly human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), estrogen, and progesterone, have been considered possible culprits, but none explained why a small minority of women develop severe, unrelenting symptoms while most have milder nausea that improves over time.

Evidence around GDF‑15 offers a much clearer picture. Studies have found that women with hyperemesis gravidarum often have significantly higher GDF‑15 levels than pregnant women without severe nausea. In some cases, these levels correlate closely with symptom intensity, the need for intravenous fluids, and hospitalization.

Genetic findings reinforce this link. Variants in the GDF15 gene, as well as in genes involved in its receptor pathway, appear to increase the risk of hyperemesis gravidarum, according to Live Science.

Together, these data suggest that both the amount of GDF‑15 produced by the placenta and the sensitivity of the maternal brain to this hormone shape how severe pregnancy‑related nausea and vomiting become.

The proposed mechanism is straightforward: as the placenta grows, GDF‑15 production surges. The hormone floods maternal circulation, reaches the brainstem, and activates vomiting and nausea centers.

In women who are genetically predisposed or have low prior exposure to GDF‑15, this signal is interpreted as a powerful "sickness" message, pushing symptoms into the extreme range associated with hyperemesis gravidarum.

How The Placenta Controls GDF‑15 Levels

The placenta functions as a temporary but highly active endocrine organ, producing hormones that maintain and support pregnancy. Alongside hCG, estrogen, progesterone, and others, GDF‑15 is now recognized as one of its prominent outputs.

Across pregnancy, maternal GDF‑15 levels can increase tens‑ to hundreds‑fold compared with pre‑pregnancy levels, tracking closely with placental growth.

Research indicates that the majority of GDF‑15 in maternal blood during pregnancy is derived from the placenta and fetus. This means the placenta plays a direct role in shaping how strongly the hormone affects maternal physiology, including nausea and appetite changes.

Not all women respond to placental GDF‑15 in the same way. One emerging idea is that baseline exposure before pregnancy influences sensitivity. Women with conditions that chronically raise GDF‑15 may become partially desensitized and thus experience less severe nausea in pregnancy.

Those with low baseline levels may feel the sudden surge more intensely, which could help explain why hyperemesis gravidarum clusters in certain women and families, as per the World Health Organization.

Distinguishing Morning Sickness From Hyperemesis Gravidarum

Most pregnant women experience some degree of nausea and vomiting, often referred to as morning sickness, especially in the first trimester. This is uncomfortable but generally manageable and tends to improve as pregnancy progresses.

Hyperemesis gravidarum sits at the severe end of this spectrum, marked by persistent vomiting, significant weight loss, dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and a high risk of hospitalization.

The GDF‑15 model helps clarify this spectrum. Nearly all pregnancies involve rising GDF‑15 because the placenta is producing hormones, so mild nausea is common. Hyperemesis gravidarum seems to occur when GDF‑15 levels are especially high and the maternal brain is especially sensitive to the hormone's signal.

Other hormones and environmental factors still play supporting roles, but GDF‑15 appears to be the central hormonal driver that separates typical nausea from the most severe forms.

Can Targeting GDF‑15 Improve Treatment?

Current treatments for nausea and hyperemesis gravidarum rely mainly on antiemetic medications developed for conditions like motion sickness or chemotherapy. These drugs can help many patients but often provide only partial relief, leaving some women struggling with ongoing symptoms and repeated hospital visits.

By identifying GDF‑15 as a key hormone, researchers now have a more precise target. One strategy under exploration is to reduce GDF‑15 signaling during pregnancy by blocking the hormone or its receptor GFRAL in the brainstem.

In theory, this approach could dial down nausea and vomiting closer to their source rather than only treating symptoms further downstream.

Safety is a major consideration. Because GDF‑15 is produced by the placenta and fetus and may contribute to immune tolerance and metabolic adaptation, any attempt to block it must be carefully evaluated.

Researchers are also considering whether pre‑pregnancy approaches that alter sensitivity to GDF‑15 could help women known to be at high risk of hyperemesis gravidarum.

GDF‑15, Placenta Hormones, And The Future Of Hyperemesis Gravidarum Care

Ongoing work on GDF‑15 is reshaping how clinicians and researchers think about pregnancy‑related nausea and hyperemesis gravidarum. Instead of a vague reaction to "pregnancy hormones," these symptoms are increasingly seen as a specific response to a placenta‑derived hormone acting on defined brain pathways.

As understanding deepens, measuring GDF‑15 and related genetic factors may help identify those at highest risk, support earlier and more tailored care, and guide development of targeted therapies.

By focusing on GDF‑15 and the placenta's hormonal signals, future care for hyperemesis gravidarum may become more precise, effective, and aligned with the underlying biology driving severe pregnancy‑related nausea.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can GDF‑15 levels be tested during pregnancy?

Routine prenatal care does not yet include GDF‑15 testing, but research suggests blood tests could eventually help identify women at higher risk of severe nausea or hyperemesis gravidarum.

2. Does a higher GDF‑15 level mean the baby is unhealthy?

Current evidence suggests elevated GDF‑15 mainly reflects how the placenta and maternal brain interact; high levels are linked to maternal symptoms, not necessarily to poor fetal health.

3. If I had hyperemesis gravidarum once, will GDF‑15 cause it again in future pregnancies?

Women who have had hyperemesis gravidarum are at higher risk of recurrence, and GDF‑15–related genetic and hormonal factors likely contribute, but severity can still vary between pregnancies.

4. Can diet or lifestyle changes lower GDF‑15 and improve nausea?

Diet and lifestyle may help manage symptoms, but they do not appear to significantly change placental GDF‑15 production; medical guidance is still important for moderate to severe nausea.