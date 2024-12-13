Every year more than 3000 kids below the age of six months die from unsafe sleep positions in the U.S. Many of these sleep-related deaths such as those from accidental strangulation or sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) could be prevented through safe sleep practices.

SIDS, also known as crib death, is the sudden, unexplained death of an otherwise healthy baby. While its exact cause remains unknown, research suggests a higher risk for babies with brain issues affecting breathing and waking from sleep. Unsafe sleeping conditions, such as incorrect sleep positions (on the stomach or side), soft surfaces, bed-sharing, or overheating, further increase the risk.

A recent study investigated sleep positions in U.S. infants across four age groups over seven years. The researchers found that 12% of four-month-old U.S. infants are placed on their sides or stomachs to sleep. Additionally, one-fifth of mothers continue to use these unsafe sleep positions within their babies' first six months. The rate increases to 19% in 9-month-old infants and 23% in 1-year-olds.

"We found that the overall prevalence of no supine sleep positions during infancy remained stable over the 7-year study period, suggesting no changes in parental behavior toward the sleep hygiene of their infants," the researchers wrote in the study published in Jama Network Open.

"Evidence-based interventions that promote safe sleep practices, particularly among younger age groups where SIDS is more prevalent, could help reduce sleep-related infant mortality."

What's the safest position to put the baby in bed?

Placing your baby on their back, or in a supine position, is the safest choice to reduce the risk of sleep-related deaths like SIDS. This position helps keep their airways open, significantly lowering the chances of suffocation.

"Place infants on their backs for sleep in their own sleep space with no other people. Use a crib, bassinet or portable play yard with a firm, flat mattress and a fitted sheet. Avoid sleep on a couch or armchair or in a seating device, like a swing or car safety seat (except while riding in the car)," the American Academy of Pediatrics guideline reads.

Also, it is important to remove loose blankets, pillows, or toys from the crib to prevent accidental strangulation.