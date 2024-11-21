Many people are aware of the health risks associated with bisphenol A (BPA) and consciously choose BPA alternatives when shopping for bottles or plastic containers. But are these 'safer' options truly safe? New research reveals that BPF (bisphenol F)and BPS (bisphenol s), commonly used as BPA substitutes, may still pose health risks.

BPA is a common chemical found in plastics that can leach into food and beverages. Research has linked it to various health issues, including behavioral problems in children, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, endocrine disruption, and cancer. BPF and BPS are structurally related to BPA hence, there are possibilities that they have similar health risks.

With the increase in popularity of alternatives marketed as safer options for BPA, the latest study conducted by José Villalaín from the Institute of Research, Development, and Innovation in Healthcare Biotechnology (IDiBE) at Universidad Miguel Hernández investigated how BPF and BPS interact with human cell membranes using virtual simulations and compared them with BPA.

The researcher found that these compounds behave similarly to BPA, accumulating in biological membranes and disrupting endocrine function, potentially leading to diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

"Since bisphenols tend to accumulate in the lipid phase [the part of the cell membrane where molecules responsible for transporting substances and chemical signals into and out of cells are located], the concentration of bisphenols found in biological membranes can be significant," explained Professor Villalaín in a news release.

"Both BPF and BPS, acting at the same level and with the same capability to accumulate in the membrane as BPA, are not a safe alternative to it."

"Given the environmental and health importance of these molecules, the use of these bisphenols should be discontinued due to the risks they may pose to human and animal health," the researcher concluded.

An earlier study published in PubMed found that BPS and BPF are as carcinogenic as BPA and are not viable alternatives for its replacement. Based on this finding, the researchers of the study also call for the development of economically viable, sustainable, and biodegradable bioplastics for the well-being of society and the environment.