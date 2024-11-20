Early, light dinners have long been endorsed for weight loss and overall well-being, but new research suggests their benefits extend beyond weight management. A recent study revealed that having heavy meals late in the evening can have harmful effects, even for those without weight issues.

According to the latest study published in Nutrition & Diabetes, individuals should aim to consume the highest levels of calories at breakfast and lunch, rather than at teatime and dinner.

The research team from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) in Spain and Columbia University found that taking more than 45% of calorie intake after 5 p.m. can significantly affect glucose levels irrespective of the individual's body weight or fat. When the glucose levels are high, the overall risk for long-term health conditions also elevates.

"Maintaining high levels of glucose over long periods of time can have implications including a higher risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes, an increase in cardiovascular risk due to the damage that high glucose levels do to blood vessels, and increased chronic inflammation, which aggravates cardiovascular and metabolic damage," Dr. Diana Díaz Rizzolo, who led the study said in a news release.

Studies show that late-night meals often lead to overeating and people tend to opt for ultra-processed foods. This occurs because the hormones regulating hunger and satiety are disrupted when meals are delayed beyond daylight hours.

The latest study suggests that regardless of a person's body weight and total calories consumed in a day, the timing of meals alone can negatively affect glucose metabolism.

"With this study, a new factor in cardiometabolic health is beginning to become increasingly important: when we eat," said Dr. Díaz Rizzolo.

During the trial, the researchers evaluated the glucose levels of 26 participants between 50 and 70 years of age. The participants were overweight or obese and had prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. All the participants consumed the same amount of calories and the same foods during the day but at different times.

Based on when the majority of calories were consumed, participants were categorized as early eaters, who consumed most of their daily calories before the evening, and late eaters, who consumed 45% or more of their calories after 5 p.m.

The researchers noted that late eaters had poorer glucose tolerance regardless of body weight. Also, their meals typically had larger amounts of carbohydrates and fats.

"The body's ability to metabolize glucose is limited at night, because the secretion of insulin is reduced, and our cells' sensitivity to this hormone declines due to the circadian rhythm, which is determined by a central clock in our brain that is coordinated with the hours of daylight and night," Dr. Díaz Rizzolo explained.