Good sleep is essential for mental well-being of every human being. While it is difficult to ensure good sleep during pregnancy, getting behavioral therapy for insomnia could not only solve sleep issues, but could even reduce the risk of postpartum depression, a recent study has revealed.

Postpartum depression is a mental health condition that affects around 10% of women after giving birth. The symptoms include severe mood disorder, constant fatigue, difficulty sleeping at night with daytime drowsiness, difficulty caring for oneself or the baby, withdrawal from social contact, trouble concentrating and making decisions, and distressing thoughts, such as fears of harming the baby.

The patients are recommended to get sleep, rest, and exercise, and seek therapy or medications for relief, depending on the severity of the symptoms.

According to the latest study published in the Journal Of Affective Disorders, getting cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBTi) may serve as a protective factor against postpartum depression.

"Early intervention is crucial for infant and parental mental health. Our research explores how addressing sleep problems like insomnia can lead to better mental health outcomes for families, helping parents and their children thrive," said Dr. Elizabeth Keys, the study's co-author, in a news release.

The therapy starts by identifying a patient's thoughts, behaviors, and sleep patterns that contribute to insomnia. Misconceptions or habits disrupting sleep are then challenged and reframed to enhance sleep quality.

"CBTi is the gold standard for the treatment of insomnia and has consistently been shown to improve symptoms of depression. Its treatment effects are similar to antidepressant medications among adults, but with fewer side effects, and is therefore often preferred by pregnant individuals," said Dr. Keys.

During the trial, researchers evaluated 62 women with insomnia, who underwent a five-week CBT-I intervention specifically adapted for pregnancy. The participants' insomnia and depression symptoms were tested before the intervention, immediately after, and again six months postpartum.

The results revealed that there was a significant improvement in sleep among the participants and reduced depressive symptoms six months after postpartum.

"These are enormously encouraging results for anyone who has struggled in those early weeks and months with their newborns. Our study adds to the growing evidence that treating insomnia during pregnancy is beneficial for various outcomes. It's time to explore how we can make this treatment more accessible to pregnant individuals across the country to improve sleep health equity," Dr. Keys added.