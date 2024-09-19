Feeling happy and content with life not only boosts mental health but may also have a powerful effect on physical well-being. A recent study found that a sense of overall life satisfaction is linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke.

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers identified a strong inverse relationship between well-being and the risk of cardiovascular disease. The findings reveal that individuals who experience greater life satisfaction are less likely to develop heart diseases and strokes, suggesting the potential of enhancing well-being as a useful strategy for preventing these conditions.

"Our findings support a holistic approach to health care, where enhancing a person's mental and emotional well-being is considered an integral part of preventing heart disease and stroke," said senior study author Dr. Wen Sun in a news release.

"Health care professionals might consider including strategies to improve life satisfaction and happiness as part of routine care, such as recommending regular physical activities, social activities or stress management techniques as effective ways to enhance personal well-being."

The study gathered data from over 120,000 participants in the UK Biobank using questionnaires that assessed well-being in areas such as family, friendships, health, finances, and overall happiness. Researchers then analyzed how these aspects of well-being were connected to the development of four major cardiovascular diseases: coronary heart disease, heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. They also examined the influence of well-being on lifestyle factors and inflammatory markers.

The researchers then observed a striking connection between well-being and heart health, as results indicate that adults with the highest well-being scores had a 10% to 21% lower overall risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to those with lower well-being. When examining specific types of cardiovascular disease, the researchers found that a strong sense of well-being was linked to a 44% lower risk of coronary artery disease, a 45% lower risk of stroke, a 51% reduced risk of heart failure, and a 56% lower risk of heart attack.

"These results underscore the profound impact that emotional and psychological health can have on physical well-being, shedding light on intricate biological mechanisms that were not fully appreciated before," Sun said.