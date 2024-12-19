As the H5N1 bird flu sweeps across the nation, health officials are sounding the alarm against the deadly virus. California, the nation's most populous state, has declared a state of emergency after the virus struck hundreds of dairy herds, while Louisiana reports the first severe human case in a hospitalized patient.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to "streamline and expedite the state's response" to a growing outbreak of H5N1 bird flu among dairy cows in Southern California. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 865 dairy herds across the U.S. have been affected, with California accounting for a staggering 645 cases since August.

However, to much relief, no person-to-person spread of bird flu has been detected in the country, and nearly all infected individuals had exposure to infected cattle or poultry.

"This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak. Building on California's testing and monitoring system — the largest in the nation — we are committed to further protecting public health, supporting our agriculture industry, and ensuring that Californians have access to accurate, up-to-date information. While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus," Newsom said in a news release.

The patient in Louisiana, hospitalized in critical condition with severe respiratory illness caused by the D1.1 strain of H5N1, marks the first U.S. case linked to exposure to a backyard flock. According to reports, the individual, over the age of 65 and with underlying medical conditions had close contact with sick and dead birds from their property.

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 61 human cases have been reported in the country since April. The CDC stated that a "sporadic case of severe H5N1 bird flu illness in a person is not unexpected." This strain of bird flu has caused serious illness and even death in people in other countries, including in 2024 and previous years.

To reduce the risk of contracting H5N1, it is essential to avoid contact with sick or dead animals, especially wild birds and poultry. For those who must handle wild birds or sick animals, the CDC advises wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure safety and prevent infection.