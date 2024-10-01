In a groundbreaking decision, California has become the first U.S. state to ban school cafeterias from serving foods containing six artificial dyes linked to health issues and behavioral problems in children.

The new law, part of the California School Food Safety Act, bans the use of six artificial dyes: Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2, and Green 3, in food and drinks served at public schools. Set to take effect on December 31, 2027, this law will impact over 10,000 schools in California, the state with the largest public school system, serving more than 6.3 million students.

The bill was introduced after several studies, including a California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment report linked synthetic food dyes to hyperactivity and neurobehavioral issues in some children.

"Overall, our review of human studies suggests that synthetic food dyes are associated with adverse neurobehavioral effects, such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity and restlessness in sensitive children. The evidence supports a relationship between food dye exposure and adverse behavioral outcomes in children, both with and without pre-existing behavioral disorders," the report published in April 2021 read.

However, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report in 2019, a causal link between children's consumption of synthetic color additives and behavioral effects could not be established. After the California bill was introduced, the FDA said that it would reassess the safety of chemicals in food as new, relevant data becomes available.

"The FDA has reviewed the research on the effects of color additives on children's behavior including the literature review cited by the Bill. The totality of scientific evidence shows that most children have no adverse effects when consuming foods containing color additives, but some evidence suggests that certain children may be sensitive to them," the statement read.

Studies have also shown that certain dyes may be carcinogenic.

"Our health is inextricably tied to the food we eat – but fresh, healthy foods aren't always available or affordable for families. Today, we are refusing to accept the status quo, and making it possible for everyone, including school kids, to access nutritious, delicious food without harmful, and often addictive additives. By giving every child a healthy start, we can set them on the path to a future with less risk of obesity and chronic illness," said California Governor Gavin Newsom in a news release.

"As a lawmaker, a parent, and someone who struggled with ADHD, I find it unacceptable that we allow schools to serve foods with additives that are linked to cancer, hyperactivity, and neurobehavioral harms," said Jesse Gabriel, the California state assemblyman who introduced the legislation in March.