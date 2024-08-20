We are familiar with various factors linked to heart disease, such as smoking and obesity. However, a new study uncovers a surprising connection between constipation and an increased risk of major adverse cardiac events, including heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure — an association not commonly recognized.

"Our study suggests that constipation, a common yet often overlooked health issue, maybe a significant contributor to cardiovascular disease," Professor Francine Marques from the School of Biological Sciences, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia, who led the study said in a news release.

"Traditional cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity and smoking have long been recognized as key drivers of heart disease. However, these factors alone do not fully explain the occurrence of major cardiac events. This study explored the potential role of constipation as an additional risk factor, revealing concerning results," Professor Marques added.

Researchers conducted a large-scale study involving 408,354 participants, of which there were 23,814 cases of constipation. The results published in the American Journal Of Physiology indicate that people who have constipation face more than twice the risk of a major cardiac event when compared to those without the condition.

The researchers also noted that constipation elevated the risk of heart disease in hypertensive individuals, putting them at a 34% increased risk of cardiac events compared to those with hypertension alone.

"Our research suggests that constipation may exacerbate the cardiovascular risks associated with high blood pressure, further increasing the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes," Professor Marques said.

The study also identified certain genetic links between constipation and cardiovascular disease. "Positive genetic correlations were identified between constipation and various forms of MACE, indicating that shared genetic factors may underlie both conditions. This discovery opens new avenues for research into the underlying mechanisms that connect gut health and heart health," said Dr. Leticia Camargo Tavares, co-first author of the study.

Given the study's findings on the link between constipation and cardiovascular issues, the researchers suggested focusing on gut health as a strategy for preventing and managing heart disease. They emphasized the need for further investigations to unravel the causal relationship and uncover the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms.