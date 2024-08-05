Folate is a vitamin essential for red blood cell formation, healthy cell growth, and function. While much is known about the risks of folate deficiency, especially during pregnancy, can high levels of folate intake throughout life affect longevity?

A recent study suggests that folate requirements depend on your age, indicating that the need for this vital vitamin changes as you grow older.

Leafy vegetables, beans, peas, nuts, and fruits like oranges, lemons, bananas, melons, and strawberries, along with many fortified foods such as cereals and pasta are naturally occurring sources of folate. For women planning to conceive, experts suggest including the synthetic form of folate, known as folic acid, which is an essential component of prenatal vitamins to prevent birth defects.

The latest study published in Life Science Alliance investigated the role of folate based on an individual's age and discovered that decreasing folate intake can support healthier metabolisms in aging animal models. Limiting folate would decrease processes related to growth and building new cells while enhancing metabolic flexibility linked to healthier aging in older adults.

The study however recognizes the need for folate in children, young adults, and pregnant women because of its role in growth processes.

"Optimal folate intake may vary depending on an individual's age. While higher folate is crucial during early life for growth and development, a lower intake later in life may benefit metabolic health and longevity," said Michael Polymenis professor and associate head of graduate programs in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics who led the study.

For the study, the researchers restricted folate in the diets of animal models at an age similar to human middle age, while a comparison group continued with a regular folate-inclusive diet. They then observed that the folate-limited females showed a faster transition between carbohydrate and fat metabolism throughout the day and night compared to their counterparts on a standard diet.

"When you sleep, your metabolism burns fat. And when you're awake and active, you're typically burning carbohydrates for quicker energy. As you get older, it takes longer to switch between these fat-burning and carbohydrate-burning states, but this metabolic plasticity seems to be better maintained in animal models on a folate-limited diet," Polymenis explained.

The folate-limited group could maintain their weight and body fat into old age as opposed to the control group. Although folate is essential for red blood cell production, those on a restricted folate diet did not develop signs of anemia or other negative health consequences.

The researchers suggest that instead of completely cutting folate-rich foods or supplements, drugs that could specifically regulate dietary folate intake for older adults should be developed.

"Based on our findings, we believe older adults may need less folate than they're likely getting now. We still have more to investigate in this area, and we would not advocate for absolute dietary eradication for anyone," Polymenis said.