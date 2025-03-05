The impact of heavy periods or irregular menstruation goes beyond discomfort, pain, or even infertility—they may have lasting long-term effects. Researchers have now found that common gynecological issues are linked to an elevated risk of heart disease and conditions that affect blood flow to the brain, with two conditions posing greatest risk.

In the latest research published in the journal Heart, investigators examined the long-term cardiovascular impact of non-cancerous gynecological disorders, including polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, heavy periods, and irregular menstrual cycles.

The study analyzed data from 3,271,242 women across 28 studies. The results revealed that compared to those without the conditions, those with at least one of the studied gynecological disorders faced a 28% greater risk of composite cardiovascular disease. They also experienced a 41% higher risk of ischemic heart disease, and a 33% increased risk of cerebrovascular disease.

Among women with any of the analyzed gynecological disorders, two specific conditions stood out as posing the highest risks—PCOS and endometriosis. PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) is a hormonal disorder that affects the ovaries, leading to irregular periods, excess hair growth, and cysts on the ovaries. Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, causing pain, irregular periods, and potential fertility issues.

"Another interesting finding was that, in some studies, this increased risk seemed to manifest relatively early in life, suggesting that early intervention or monitoring might make a difference over the long term," Mathew Leonardi, a study author told Euronews Health.

Even though the study has not delved into the exact mechanisms by which the gynecological issues pose elevated cardiovascular and brain blood flow risk, the researchers attribute it to increased inflammation and estrogen production.

"We are becoming increasingly aware of how impactful gynecological conditions are on quality of life as they are actively happening, like endometriosis' impact on pain and fertility. But now, we are getting closer to understanding that having these gynecological conditions might also indicate a higher risk for developing cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease later in life. This should further raise the awareness and the relevance of gynecological conditions in society and in our health-care system," said senior author Mathew Leonardi in a news release.