Low-carb diets have been gaining popularity for their potential in weight loss, but many worry they may lack essential nutrients. However, a recent study offers reassuring news for those with such concerns. The study reveals that well-planned low-carb diets can meet and sometimes even surpass daily nutrient requirements.

Following a diet should never come at the expense of nutrient deficiency. To address this concern, researchers of the latest study tested the safety and efficacy of three low-carb, seven-day meal plans, specifically focusing on nutrient adequacy.

All three diet plans tested fit the definition of a low-carb diet, which means consuming fewer than 130 grams of carbs per day. The plans featured two ketogenic options, one with an average of 20 grams of net carbohydrates per day and another with 40 grams. The third, a more liberal plan, provided about 100 grams of net carbs daily.

"All three low-carb meal plans safely exceeded nutrient needs for vitamins A, C, D, E, K, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folate, and vitamins B6 and B12 for both men and women aged 31-70," the news release stated.

However, these low-carb diets fell short of a few nutrients for certain sub-populations with higher needs such as iron for younger women and calcium for older adults. The results were published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism.

"Many Americans struggle to get the nutrients they need from typical food choices. Our findings suggest that in addition to their well-established ability to support weight management, low-carb eating patterns can actually help promote better diet quality and close critical nutrient gaps," said the study co-author Beth Bradley from the University of Vermont in the news release.

Another important finding is that of the three plans, two meal plans, one containing 40 grams and 100 grams of net carbohydrates provided more than enough fiber for women aged 31-70. Meeting the nutrient needs of this demographic is especially significant as low-carb diets are particularly popular among this population, researchers noted.

"The idea that a low-carb diet must also be low in fiber is simply not supported by the data. High-fiber foods are actually an important part of a low-carb lifestyle, in part because fiber-rich food choices can help lower net carbohydrate intake. Non-starchy vegetables, nuts and seeds, and, in moderation, even higher-carb fruits, starchy vegetables, and whole grains can contribute fiber to the diet while keeping overall net carb intake in check, especially in the more liberal low-carb approach," Dr. Bradley said.