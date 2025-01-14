Turning to supplements to boost your overall health? This seemingly harmless wellness trend is now being questioned by a cancer dietitian, who advises you to evaluate whether you really need them or if whole foods might be a better choice.

"Many of us turn to supplements like apple cider vinegar, collagen, skin/hair/nail gummies, turmeric, and Vitamin C for quick fixes, but did you know excessive doses can do more harm than good?," Nichole Andrews, a registered dietitian and nutritionist specializing in oncology, said in a video she posted on Instagram.

"As a cancer dietitian, I'm here to tell you that relying on supplements for health can lead to imbalances and even increase cancer risk in some cases. Whole foods should always be your go-to for nutrients!," she said.

Andrews suggests that supplements are essentially for those who cannot get adequate nutrients from their routine diet and she would not take them unless recommended by a doctor. The key concern she raises is the risk of consuming high doses of these nutrients from supplements, which can be harmful, while the same nutrients are absorbed safely in smaller amounts from food.

"I do not take any supplements unless my doctor recommends it, I get all my nutrients from food. Do not seek out supplements to reduce cancer risk because in fact high doses of supplements can increase cancer risk," she said in a viral video on TikTok. She also emphasized avoiding alcohol and processed foods to reduce the risk.

Although Andrews does not pinpoint the specific supplements that are linked to cancer, she highlights a few that could be avoided and shares recommendations for healthier alternatives.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules: These capsules, made from apple cider vinegar, are rich in antioxidants and are often praised for benefits like weight loss, reducing acid reflux, lowering cholesterol, and managing blood sugar levels. However, Andrews warns, "The high acidity can irritate your digestive system, and these are not regulated like food and drugs." For those seeking alternatives, she recommends natural options like lemon water and fermented foods such as kimchi or sauerkraut.

2. Collagen Supplements: These supplements have gained popularity for their potential benefits, ranging from building muscle mass and preventing bone loss to relieving joint pain and improving skin health. However, Andrews notes that collagen supplements are not necessary unless there is a deficiency. She also cautions that excessive collagen intake can interfere with nutrient absorption. Instead, she suggests incorporating whole foods rich in collagen, such as chicken, fish, eggs, and vitamin C-packed citrus fruits and berries, into the daily routine.

3. Skin/Hair/Nail Gummies: "High doses of biotin can cause imbalances and interfere with lab tests. Choose eggs, nuts, leafy greens, avocados, and sweet potatoes for balanced vitamins," Andrews noted.

4. Turmeric Supplements: These are supplements vouched for several health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and improving metabolic syndrome. However, high doses of turmeric can irritate the stomach and affect liver function, Andrews noted. As a healthier alternative, she suggests taking turmeric in food and choosing healthy fats like olive oil or coconut milk to improve the absorption.

5. Vitamin C Supplements: Known for immune boosting benefits, many people take vitamin C supplements to ward off cold and flu viruses. But, taking "Over 200% of the daily value can lead to kidney stones and digestive issues," Andrews said. "Choose: Oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, and broccoli for natural, balanced Vitamin C," she added.