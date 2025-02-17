Losing the sense of taste is typically considered a sign of aging. But can it predict more than that? Researchers now reveal that losing taste, particularly the ability to sense salt and sour flavors, may indicate a higher risk of early death.

In a recent study published in JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery, researchers evaluated more than 7,000 adults over the age of 40 and found that those who lose their sense of taste had a 47% higher risk of early death.

The study revealed that people who couldn't taste salt were 65% more likely to die early while losing the ability to detect sourness had a 69% higher risk.

Although the sense of smell and taste are often associated with one another, the study noted that when people lost taste, they had a higher risk of death, especially in women (71%) even if they could still smell normally.

When comparing taste loss between genders, researchers found an interesting pattern: women who lost the ability to taste bitterness had a higher risk of early death, while in men, the increased risk was linked to losing the ability to taste sourness.

However, the study does not prove that losing the sense of taste directly causes early death. The researchers suggest that the loss of taste might be a sign of an underlying health condition, which could help explain the connection between taste loss and higher mortality risk.

Taste loss can happen for various reasons, such as side effects of medications, cancer treatments, viral infections such as COVID-19, dental problems, smoking, or nasal polyps. In many cases, the issue improves once the underlying cause is addressed, such as when the infection clears up or when smoking is stopped.

However, one risk of taste loss is that people may start adding more sugar or salt to their food to compensate, which can harm their health by raising the risk of diabetes and blood pressure. Since the sense of taste helps people detect if food is spoiled, those who lose their sense of taste are at an increased risk of food poisoning, as they may not be able to identify spoiled food. If taste loss lasts for a longer period, people may eat less, leading to weight loss and nutritional deficiencies. Severe taste loss can also affect mood and mental well-being, potentially causing stress or frustration.