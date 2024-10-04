The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a stark warning about counterfeit drugs sold illegally through online pharmacies, alerting the public to the potential risk of overdose.

The warning follows last week's U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment of illegal online pharmacies selling counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine to tens of thousands of people in the U.S., leading to at least nine deaths.

"The victims of the scheme include people from all walks of life—people of all ages and occupations—from all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Germany, and Slovenia. At least nine victims who purchased counterfeit pills from the defendants died of narcotics poisoning, including a 45-year-old army veteran who thought she was purchasing real oxycodone," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in the indictment.

Unlicensed online pharmacies often lure buyers with the promise of deeply discounted prescription drugs even without a prescription. However, many of these medicines are unapproved, counterfeit, or unsafe, bypassing the strict regulations that licensed pharmacies must follow, ultimately putting lives at risk.

"The counterfeit pills frequently contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and methamphetamine. Individuals who ordered drugs from these illegal pharmacies could be at risk for an overdose," the CDC news release stated.

Nearly 95% of websites offering prescription-only drugs online operate illegally, according to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

"Individuals should only take medications prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider and dispensed by a licensed pharmacy," the CDC said.

The CDC urges individuals who have already purchased medications from online pharmacies to verify whether those pharmacies are licensed in their respective U.S. states. If they discover the pharmacy is unlicensed, they should stop using the medications immediately and discard the drugs safely.

Individuals should take special caution against online pharmacies that don't require a doctor's prescription, lack proper licensing in the U.S. and by your state board of pharmacy, or offer prices that seem too good to be true. You can locate state-licensed pharmacies here.

Meanwhile, if anyone shows signs of an opioid overdose, the CDC recommends using naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug. In case of a poisoning emergency, call 911 and seek medical attention immediately.