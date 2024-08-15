Before reaching for your favorite makeup or sunscreen, especially if you are pregnant, take a closer look at the ingredients. Researchers found that phenols and parabens, two common classes of chemicals found in many personal care products, could raise the risk of hypertension during pregnancy.

A study published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives revealed that phenols and parabens could raise the risk of developing high blood pressure by 57%, and the risk is particularly high between 24 and 28 weeks of gestation.

The findings were based on health data of more than 1,000 pregnant women in northern Puerto Rico. To estimate the levels of 12 phenols and parabens, the researchers conducted a urine test on each participant. They also estimated their systolic and diastolic blood pressure at two time points, between 16–20 weeks and 24–28 weeks of pregnancy.

"Overall, we found that exposure to phenols and parabens during pregnancy is associated with maternal blood pressure differences and, further, that exposure to these chemicals, both separately and together, increases the risk of hypertension during pregnancy, especially later in pregnancy," the researchers concluded.

The findings are concerning, as hypertension during pregnancy puts both the expectant mother and the fetus at risk. While it is linked to reduced blood flow to the placenta, potentially leading to restricted growth, low birth weight, and premature birth in the fetus, it also raises the risk of preeclampsia and stroke in the expectant mother.

"We found chemicals in everyday soaps, lotions, makeup, sunscreen and other personal care products and consumer products [that] increased risk of hypertension," study lead researcher Julia Varshavsky said in a news release.

With women using an average of 12 personal care products a day, the findings are particularly concerning, notes Varshavsky. "And the fact that these can increase may increase, risk of hypertension during pregnancy is important, because that sets the stage for lifelong health in both the mother and the child," Varshavsky added.

The researchers believe that the rise in blood pressure could be linked to increased inflammation and oxidative stress caused by these chemicals. Additionally, the chemicals may disrupt hormones in the body, which are also involved in regulating blood pressure.

Based on their findings, the researchers recommend that pregnant women be cautious of their personal care products and ensure they use products labeled paraben-free. Around 80% of personal care products use parabens.

"The good thing about phenols and parabens is that these chemicals have short biological half-lives, which basically means that we metabolize them relatively quickly. So, if we reduce our exposure, the levels in our bodies go down pretty quickly," Varshavsky said.