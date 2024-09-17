Childhood obesity is known to heighten the risk of various physical health problems, such as diabetes and heart disease. However, a recent study suggests that the consequences of obesity may reach further, impacting mental health as well.

Having more than the normal range of body mass index (BMI) in childhood could elevate the risk of developing schizophrenia in adulthood, according to the results of the latest study published in the journal Science Advances.

The researchers made the findings based on data from the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, which explores the genetic foundations of psychiatric disorders. The study investigated whether childhood obesity could predict the development of mental health issues such as OCD, major depression, anxiety disorders, Alzheimer's disease, and schizophrenia in adulthood. The findings revealed no link between childhood obesity and most of the mental health conditions, except for schizophrenia.

"These findings highlight the critical importance of early-life interventions to mitigate the long-term consequences of childhood adiposity, " the researchers wrote. They also emphasize the importance of preventing childhood obesity through the implementation of healthcare policies or programs aimed at keeping children from becoming overweight.

Another interesting finding was that the link between childhood obesity and schizophrenia was independent of obesity in later life or other lifestyle factors.

In a separate analysis, the researchers found that people who were not obese as children but became obese later in adulthood had less risk of developing schizophrenia or OCD. This inverse relationship observed between adult BMI and schizophrenia and OCD aligns with previous research findings.

While the latest study did not investigate the exact mechanisms through which childhood obesity may lead to schizophrenia later in life, the researchers propose the possible pathways.

"One potential mechanism is that childhood obesity may lead to alterations in brain structure and function during a critical period of neurodevelopment, which in turn contribute to the development of psychiatric disorders. In addition, alterations in the gut microbiota composition and function, which are often associated with obesity, may also play a role in the pathogenesis of schizophrenia. Furthermore, the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, which is critical for regulating the stress response, may be dysregulated in individuals with a high BMI, leading to an increased risk of schizophrenia," the researchers noted.