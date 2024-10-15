Although the SARS-CoV-2 virus primarily targets the lungs, the impact of COVID-19 extends far beyond the respiratory system. A recent study reveals a troubling link between COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes in children, adding to the growing list of long-term health complications associated with the virus.

Researchers evaluated the risk of new-onset type 2 diabetes following COVID-19 infection in a group of 613,602 patients aged 10 to 19. By analyzing electronic health records, they tracked the incidence of type 2 diabetes in these pediatric patients at 1, 3, and 6 months after infection with either SARS-CoV-2 or another respiratory pathogen between January 2020 and December 2022.

The results published in the journal Jama Network Open revealed "an increased risk of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes within 6 months following a diagnosis of COVID-19 compared with a diagnosis of other respiratory infections."

The study noted that from the day of infection up to 1 month later, the risk of developing new-onset type 2 diabetes was 55% higher for those who had COVID-19 compared to other respiratory infections. At three months, the risk remained 48% higher, and by six months, it increased to 58%.

While evaluating the risk of type 2 diabetes among overweight or obese patients, the study suggests an increased risk ratio with a 107% higher risk at 1 month, a 100% higher risk at 3 months, and a 127% higher risk at 6 months.

The risk of developing new-onset type 2 diabetes was also significantly increased in those who were hospitalized due to COVID-19, with risk ratios indicating a 210% higher risk at 1 month, a 174% higher risk at 3 months, and a 162% higher risk at 6 months.

Since the study is observational, it has not delved into the exact cause behind the increased risk. However, the researchers attribute it to several factors including the additional metabolic stress caused by COVID-19. This stress may have triggered frank disease in children who were already susceptible, the researchers noted.

Frank's disease is characterized by a diagonal ear fold, which is considered a physical marker linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes.

"In addition, attention has focused recently on possible autoimmune components of T2D, and it has been reported that genetically susceptible children have increased development of anti–β cell antibodies following COVID-19," the researchers explained.

"These findings suggest that understanding the role that SARS-CoV-2 plays in pediatric type 2 diabetes incidence will add an important component to consideration of the risks and benefits of preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection in children," the researchers wrote.