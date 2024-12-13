Snoring in children might seem like an innocent quirk, but a California dentist warns it could signal a hidden health issue that if addressed early, could transform their well-being.

"Your child's snoring isn't just noise—it's a signal. Snoring, bedwetting, mouth breathing, daytime sleepiness, and difficulty focusing aren't just 'childhood quirks' or laziness. They're signs of a bigger issue that could impact your child for life: sleep-disordered breathing," Dr. Mark Burhenne a dentist in Sunnyvale, California cautions in a video on Instagram.

Dr. Burhenne is talking about a common sleep disorder called sleep apnea when breathing repeatedly stops and starts. It could be linked to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a common condition where relaxed throat muscles block airflow to the lungs, or central sleep apnea (CSA), which occurs when the brain fails to send proper signals to control breathing.

An estimated 1 billion people worldwide have sleep apnea, with obstructive sleep apnea affecting up to 1% to 5% of children across all age groups, from babies and toddlers to adolescents and teenagers.

Warning signs of sleep apnea in children include mouth breathing, loud snoring, pauses in breathing, coughing or choking during sleep, restless tossing and turning, night sweats, sleepwalking, and bedwetting.

If you notice any of these signs, it is important to get checked with a healthcare provider who might conduct a sleep study to understand the sleep pattern. Untreated sleep apnea in children can lead to learning difficulties, behavioral problems, chronic fatigue, and even serious health issues like heart disease and high blood pressure, Dr. Burhenne warns.

However, the good news is that early intervention can make a world of difference. "This isn't just about sleep—it's about giving your child the best chance for a healthy, vibrant life. Parents, if your child snores, mouth-breathes, or struggles with fatigue, don't ignore it," he said.

Treatments like palate expansion can widen airways to improve breathing while encouraging nasal breathing helping children sleep better and feel more rested. Myofunctional therapy strengthens airway muscles for lasting health, and addressing enlarged tonsils or adenoids removes barriers to proper airflow, transforming a child's quality of life, Dr. Burhenne explained.

"Every child deserves the gift of great sleep. As a dentist and a father and now grandfather, I have seen firsthand the life-changing difference these things make," he added.