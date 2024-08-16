Coffee is the essential kickstart for many of us each morning. But should we be worried when a few cups are not just enough? Recent research suggests that chronic high coffee consumption could be linked to an increased risk of blood pressure and heart rate, which elevates the risk of heart disease.

According to the latest study presented at the ACC Asia 2024 in Delhi, India, drinking more than 400 mg of caffeine most days raises the risk of heart disease in otherwise healthy individuals.

By chronic consumption, researchers considered intake of caffeinated drinks five days per week for more than one year. A typical dose of 400 mg of caffeine is equivalent to four cups of coffee, ten cans of soda, or two energy drinks.

The researchers evaluated the impact of caffeine on the blood pressure and heart rates of a group of 92 healthy individuals with otherwise normal blood pressure, aged 18 to 45 years. Each participant had their blood pressure and pulse rate measured one minute and five minutes after completing a three-minute step test. The researchers also noted the sociodemographic data and daily caffeine intake of the participants.

Around 19.6% of the participants consumed more than 400 mg of caffeine daily. Of these, the highest intake was seen among females, those employed in business and management roles, and those living in urban areas.

"Chronic caffeine consumption at 400 mg daily was shown to significantly impact the autonomic nervous system, raising the heart rate and blood pressure over time," the news release stated.

The daily consumption of more than 600 mg of caffeine significantly elevated heart rates and blood pressure after five minutes of rest following the step test. Elevated blood pressure and heart rate over a long period weaken the heart and raise the risk of heart disease.

"Regular caffeine consumption could disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to elevated blood pressure and heart rates. Our study sought to determine the effects of chronic caffeine consumption on heart health, specifically the recovery of heart rate and blood pressure," lead author Dr. Nency Kagathara said in the news release.

"Due to its effect on the autonomic nervous system, regular caffeine consumption could put otherwise healthy individuals at risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular events. Increasing awareness of these risks is vital to improve heart health for all," said Dr. Kagathara.