Here's another reason to put that bag of processed snacks aside. Ultra-processed foods, already linked to heart problems and metabolic disorders, may also trigger psoriasis, according to new research.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that affects the skin, causing inflamed, red, raised patches that often develop into silvery scales, typically on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back.

Ultra-processing involves the use of several additives, salts, oils, preservatives, and other ingredients to the food to improve its shelf life, appearance, and taste. A few examples of ultra-processed food are frozen meals, processed meats, soft drinks, sweetened breakfasts, packaged chips, cakes, pretzels, and cookies.

Earlier studies have shown that frequent consumption of ultra-processed food raises the risk of insomnia, heart disease, cancer, and premature death. It is also linked to elevated risk of obesity and inflammatory bowel disease.

While common known triggers of psoriasis include stress, certain medications, skin injuries, strep infections, smoking, and alcohol use, the latest study explored the connection between ultra-processed food consumption and psoriasis incidence.

To establish the link, a research team led by Dr. Emilie Sbidian, a dermatologist at Henri-Mondor Hospital in Créteil, France, examined data from over 18,500 individuals in a health database. Among this cohort, 1,825 had psoriasis, with 802 cases considered "active." The participant's food intake, particularly the consumption of ultra-processed food items was recorded using questionnaires.

Analysis revealed a significant finding: among those with active psoriasis, 36% were in the highest third of daily ultra-processed food intake when compared to individuals who had never experienced psoriasis. The association remained significant even after adjusting for factors such as age, alcohol intake, body mass index, and other underlying health conditions.

"Results of this study showed an association between high ultra-processed food intake and active psoriasis status," researchers concluded.

However, the researchers caution that the findings are based on an observational study, which only demonstrates a correlation and cannot establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship between ultra-processed food consumption and psoriasis.

"More large-scale studies are needed to investigate the role of [ultra-processed food] intake in psoriasis onset," the researchers wrote.

Since the study population consisted of a relatively healthier cohort compared to the general French population, the findings may not be fully representative. Also, another limitation of the study is the potential misclassification of psoriasis, as it relied on self-reported data.