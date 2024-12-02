Severe menstrual cramps can affect a woman's mood and her mental well-being. However, a new study reveals a surprising twist: depression may actually trigger severe period pain, with sleep deprivation worsening its severity.

Dysmenorrhea, or severe period pain, affects around 15% of women and typically occurs just before menstruation, and subsides after a few days. If the menstrual cramps occur without any underlying condition, it is called primary dysmenorrhea. This type of period pain is often caused by high levels of prostaglandins, hormone-like substances that increase uterine contractions. Secondary dysmenorrhea, however, is caused by medical conditions like endometriosis or uterine fibroids.

In the latest study published in Briefings in Bioinformatics, researchers discovered that depression significantly impacts primary dysmenorrhea after evaluating around 600,000 cases from European populations and 8,000 from East Asian populations, finding a strong link in both groups. The researchers also conducted a genome-wide association study and identified key genes and proteins involved in this interaction.

"Our findings provide preliminary evidence that depression may be a cause, rather than a consequence, of dysmenorrhea as we did not find evidence that period pain increased the risk of depression," said lead author Shuhe Liu from China's Xi'an Jiaotong – Liverpool University.

Another interesting observation was that sleeplessness, commonly experienced by those with depression, played a key role in connecting depression and dysmenorrhea.

"We found that increased sleep disturbances could exacerbate menstrual pain. Addressing sleep issues may therefore be crucial in managing both conditions," Liu said.

However, larger studies and biological experiments are needed to fully understand the causal association between menstrual pain and depression. Meanwhile, based on the current findings, the researchers are calling for improved mental health screening for individuals suffering from dysmenorrhea. Liu explained that this could lead to more personalized treatment options, reduced stigma, and better healthcare for those affected.

"Depression and menstrual pain significantly impact women's lives across the world, yet their connection remains poorly understood. Our collective goal is to critically investigate these issues and improve care for women by uncovering these complex connections and finding better ways to address them," lead author Dr. John Moraros, from the Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in China told CNN.