Nightmares and night terrors are both disturbing dreams that disrupt sleep, but they come from different sleep stages and patterns of brain arousal, so they look and feel very different. Nightmares are vivid REM dreams that wake the sleeper with clear memories, while night terrors are non-REM parasomnia events marked by intense arousal, confusion, and little or no recall afterward.

Nightmares vs Night Terrors: Key Differences

Nightmares are disturbing dreams that usually occur during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, most often in the second half of the night when REM periods are longer. A person with a nightmare typically wakes up fully, remembers the dream in detail, and feels strong emotions such as fear, anxiety, or sadness linked to the storyline.

Themes often involve being chased, attacked, trapped, or otherwise threatened, and nightmares may recur when someone is under stress or dealing with trauma.

Night terrors (or sleep terrors) are a type of parasomnia that arise out of deep non-REM (NREM) sleep, usually in the first third of the night. During a night terror, the sleeper may suddenly sit up, scream, thrash, or appear panicked, with a racing heart and rapid breathing, yet remain very hard to wake and confused if briefly roused.

Unlike nightmares, night terrors rarely leave a clear memory of disturbing dreams; the person often has little or no awareness that anything happened, even though observers may be extremely alarmed.

From the outside, night terrors can seem more dramatic than nightmares, especially in children. Nightmares, however, can quietly cause more lasting distress because their content is remembered and can fuel ongoing anxiety about sleep.

What Happens in the Brain During Nightmares?

Nightmares unfold in REM sleep, the stage associated with vivid, narrative-like disturbing dreams. During REM, the emotional and visual regions of the brain are highly active, while muscles are largely paralyzed so that dream actions are not acted out.

Structures involved in fear and emotion, such as the amygdala, are particularly active, helping explain why nightmares feel so intense. At the same time, areas in the frontal cortex that regulate emotion and apply logic are less active, allowing frightening scenarios to escalate without much rational control.

When a nightmare becomes intense enough, it triggers a surge in arousal that wakes the sleeper, often with a pounding heart and a strong emotional reaction. Because REM sleep supports dream recall, the disturbing dreams are usually remembered in detail.

Over time, repeated nightmares can increase fear of going to sleep and contribute to mood changes and daytime anxiety, according to Harvard Health.

Researchers suggest that chronic nightmares reflect a mismatch between heightened emotional activation and reduced emotional regulation during REM sleep. Stress, trauma, certain medications, and other sleep disorders can increase arousal and destabilize REM, leading to more frequent or more disturbing nightmares.

When nightmares are frequent, cause distress, and interfere with daily life, they may be diagnosed as a REM-related parasomnia known as nightmare disorder.

Night Terrors as a Non-REM Arousal Parasomnia

Night terrors belong to a group of non-REM arousal parasomnias that also includes sleepwalking and confusional arousals. These events arise out of deep slow-wave sleep, when the brain is normally in a restorative, low-arousal state.

Instead of a smooth shift from deep sleep to lighter sleep or wakefulness, the brain partially "splits": systems that control movement and autonomic arousal surge into a highly activated state, while higher cortical regions remain mostly asleep.

During a night terror, this partial arousal leads to intense physical signs of fear—screaming, sitting up suddenly, rapid breathing, sweating—without full awareness of the environment.

Because the thinking and memory centers are not fully awake, the episode is typically not encoded as a coherent memory, and the person usually cannot report disturbing dreams the next day. The event may last a few minutes before the sleeper settles back into deep sleep.

Children are especially prone to night terrors, likely because their sleep architecture and arousal systems are still maturing. Many outgrow these parasomnia episodes as they age. In adults, persistent night terrors are less common and may be linked to factors such as sleep deprivation, heavy stress, sleep apnea, or certain medications.

Read more This Is What Your Nightmares Say About You

Shared Themes: Fear, Arousal, and Disturbing Sleep

Nightmares and night terrors share important elements. Both are considered parasomnia phenomena, meaning they involve unusual experiences during sleep or transitions between sleep and wake, as per Mayo Clinic.

Both trigger strong physiological arousal, with signs of the body's fight-or-flight response such as a pounding heart, rapid breathing, and sweating. Stress, irregular sleep schedules, and sleep deprivation can increase the likelihood of both types of disturbing sleep.

The main difference lies in awareness and memory. In nightmares, the fear is part of disturbing dreams with a clear storyline that can be described later. In night terrors, the fear is primarily a body-level arousal event happening while the higher brain remains largely offline, so recall is minimal or absent.

As a result, nightmares are more clearly tied to daytime distress, mood problems, and conditions such as post-traumatic stress, whereas night terrors often upset family members more than the sleeper.

Because both involve instability in arousal systems, someone with a general vulnerability to parasomnia may experience more than one type over a lifetime. Differentiating between nightmares and night terrors can guide management and help assess the risk of injury or long-term impact.

Nightmares, Night Terrors, and Calmer Nights Ahead

Nightmares and night terrors illustrate how closely disturbing dreams, parasomnia, and arousal are intertwined in the sleeping brain. Nightmares emerge from REM sleep, where emotional circuits and dream imagery dominate while rational control is reduced, leading to vivid, memorable disturbing dreams.

Night terrors arise from deep non-REM sleep as sudden, partial arousal events, in which the body reacts as if in danger while higher awareness and memory remain muted.

Both forms of disturbing sleep matter when they become frequent, cause distress, or create safety risks. Improving sleep habits, managing stress, and addressing underlying medical or mental health conditions can reduce overall arousal and lower the chances of both nightmares and night terrors.

When disturbing dreams or parasomnia episodes occur often or significantly affect daily life, consulting a sleep or mental health professional can help clarify what is happening during sleep and identify appropriate treatment options.

For individuals and families living with these experiences, understanding how nightmares and night terrors work in the brain can be a first step toward more predictable, calmer nights and fewer disturbing dreams.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can someone have both nightmares and night terrors?

Yes, a person can experience both, especially if they have a general vulnerability to parasomnias or high stress, but the episodes come from different sleep stages and may need different management approaches.

2. Do diet or late-night snacks trigger disturbing dreams?

Heavy, spicy, or very late meals can fragment sleep and increase nighttime arousal, which may indirectly raise the chance of disturbing dreams in some people, though they are usually not the sole cause.

3. Are nightmare frequencies linked to creativity or imagination?

Some research suggests highly imaginative or creative people report more vivid dreams and nightmares, but creativity alone does not cause disturbing dreams; stress and emotional factors still play a larger role.

4. Can changing sleep position reduce night terrors or nightmares?

Sleep position is not a primary cause, but for some individuals, positions that worsen breathing or discomfort can fragment sleep and arousal patterns, which may indirectly influence how often parasomnias occur.