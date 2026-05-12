Brief magnetic brain stimulation over five days has shown early promise in helping some young children with autism improve their communication and social skills, according to new research.

Researchers in China tested a technique called accelerated continuous theta burst stimulation, or a‑cTBS, a form of non‑invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation that delivers patterned magnetic pulses to the brain.

The pulses were aimed at the left primary motor cortex, a brain area that connects with networks involved in language and social interaction. In the trial, children received 10 short sessions spread over five consecutive days, with each session lasting only a few minutes.

Effects of Magnetic Brain Stimulation

The randomized, sham‑controlled study included around 200 children aged 4 to 10 with autism spectrum disorder, about half of whom also had an intellectual disability, according to Science Alert.

One group received real magnetic stimulation, while the other received a sham version that mimicked the procedure without delivering full doses to the brain. On average, the children were about six and a half years old when they took part in the research.

After the five‑day course, children who received real a‑cTBS showed greater improvements in social communication than those in the sham group, based on standard clinical rating scales, the Independent reported.

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These gains were still present when researchers checked again one month later, suggesting that the benefits did not disappear immediately. The treated children also showed improvements in language skills, which are often a major challenge for those with autism and intellectual disability.

The size of the treatment effect was described as large by clinical research standards, though experts caution that this refers to statistical measures rather than a cure.

Other studies of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation in autism have also reported improvements in communication, social behavior, or daily living skills, supporting the idea that this approach could help some patients.

No serious side effects were reported in the a‑cTBS trial, and minor issues such as mild headache or scalp discomfort were temporary and did not require medical treatment.

Researchers say this favorable safety profile suggests the method could become a scalable option if future studies confirm its benefits. At the same time, they stress that it is not yet a standard treatment and should not replace established behavioral and educational therapies.

Important questions remain about how long the benefits last beyond one month, how often booster sessions might be needed, and how well the technique will work in regular clinics outside specialized research centers.

Larger and longer trials in different countries will be needed before doctors can confidently recommend brief magnetic brain stimulation as a routine therapy for children with autism, as per News Medical.