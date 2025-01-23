Did you know that around 24% of Americans live with fatty liver? Often, this reversible yet potentially life-threatening condition is diagnosed too late, when it's beyond repair. One main reason for the delayed diagnosis is that symptoms of liver damage may be subtle and are easy to miss in the early stages.

But what if we could check for fatty liver at home? Early detection could lead to lifestyle changes and better treatment options, ultimately saving lives lost to liver damage. It starts with paying close attention to changes in your body. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist from California, reveals five key symptoms of fatty liver disease that everyone should watch for.

"As a liver specialist, I'll walk you through simple ways to identify potential symptoms. Early detection is key to prevention and better liver health," Dr. Sethi said in a video posted on his Instagram page.

Dr. Sethi's video has already grabbed thousands of views and has initiated discussions among health advocates. Here are the signs that you should be cautious of:

Abdominal weight gain:

Fatty liver, in simple terms, is the buildup of fat in the liver, which can lead to serious complications if left unchecked. Abdominal fat isn't just a cosmetic concern—it can be a red flag for a range of metabolic disorders, including diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. One of the first signs Dr. Sethi advises people to monitor is weight gain around the midsection which he attributes to insulin resistance linked to fatty liver disease.

Fatigue:

Constant tiredness can stem from many factors, like lack of sleep, stress, or other underlying health conditions. However, Dr. Sethi points out that unexplained fatigue could be a sign that your liver is struggling.

When the liver is not functioning properly, it can lead to a buildup of toxins in the body, which may affect the brain's normal processes that regulate energy levels. These disruptions in brain signaling could contribute to feelings of fatigue.

Pain/discomfort below the rib:

Although pain/ discomfort below the rib may be a sign of less serious conditions such as heartburn, or muscle strain, this could also suggest inflammation in the liver.

Skin changes:

The skin often mirrors overall health. Dr Sethi advises looking for signs such as acne, dark skin folds, or hair loss, as they could indicate insulin resistance that occurs with fatty liver.

Nausea and loss of appetite:

Lack of appetite and nausea especially after eating could signal that the liver is overwhelmed, warns Dr. Sethi. This could be because inflammation in the liver affects its functioning including digestion.