Many women put off cervical cancer screenings because the process often feels uncomfortable, awkward, or inconvenient. Finding time, missing work, and fear of an invasive exam can be enough to put it off. But since cervical cancer is highly preventable and treatable when caught early, regular screening remains essential for protecting long-term health.

In a groundbreaking shift, the Teal Wand, the first FDA-approved self-collection device, allows women to collect their cervical sample from the privacy of their home. This new alternative could simplify the screening process, empowering more women to take charge of their health on their own terms, according to Teal Health, the company behind the device.

"Women can now collect their own sample from the privacy of home, no speculum required, and mail it to a certified lab to be tested on the same test as the doctor's office, with the same accuracy," Teal Health said in a news release.

The new device is backed by a large-scale study confirming that self-collected samples using the Teal Wand are just as effective as those collected by clinicians, detecting cervical precancer 96% of the time. Notably, 94% of participants preferred the at-home method, and 86% said it would help them stay more consistent with screening.

According to Kara Egan, CEO and Co-Founder of Teal Health, the FDA approval is meaningful not just because it introduces an innovative product, but because it brings hope to women who often put their health last.

"It's not just about an innovative new product, it's about finally giving women an option that makes sense for their lives – something that can be done quickly and comfortably at home. Because when we make care easier to get, we help women stay healthy, for themselves and for the people who rely on them every day," Egan said in a statement.

After receiving FDA approval, Teal Health is rapidly working to make the device available to women across the country. They are partnering with major insurance providers and offering flexible payment options. Starting in June, prescription kits will be available in California, with plans to expand nationwide shortly thereafter for individuals aged 25–65 who are at average risk of cervical cancer.