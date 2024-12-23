Flat tummies without endless hours in the gym- sounds like a wishful dream, right? Well, dream bodies are not just for those dedicating their entire life to fitness.

Even Jenna Rizzo, a young women's fitness coach who has dedicated almost a decade of her life to staying in shape, admits she considers herself pretty lazy. For women like her, she has created a "lazy girl guide" with three simple tips to snatch the waist without much effort.

"Lazy girls deserve to have banging bodies too," Rizzo said in a video on TikTok.

Keep Yourself Hydrated:

Believe it or not, the journey to a flatter stomach starts with something as simple as drinking water.

"I wish I could scream this from the rooftops. Water is such a fundamental key to life itself, but from an aesthetic [perspective], it's going to do wonders for your skin and it is so good for your digestive system," Rizzo said.

Keeping yourself hydrated is not just important for your skin, it also helps reduce bloating by flushing out toxins and keeping your system balanced for overall health.

Cut down the Alcohol:

Worried about facial puffiness? It's simple—just skip alcohol for a week, says Rizzo. While Rizzo is not against having a drink every now and then, she cautions that repeated regular use can cause inflammation, puffiness, and bloating.

"Alcohol itself is a toxin, and when you drink it, it actually activates your immune system. And when it gets activated, it causes an inflammation response," she explained.

The term "beer belly" is often associated with alcohol, but it's not just the alcohol to blame. A combination of calories from food, sugary drinks, and alcohol can all contribute to fat accumulation in the abdomen, leading to the classic beer belly.

Aim for a small calorie deficit:

You don't always need intense workouts or food deprivation to start your weight loss journey. Eating a little less than what your body burns is a simple way to slim you down, said Rizzo.

"No, its not toxic diet culture over here. I am not asking you to eat 1,000-calories-a-day. Be in a small calorie deficit, it's still going to help your body be burning fat," Rizzo said.