The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health advisory warning travelers about an Ebola outbreak in Uganda caused by the deadly Sudan virus, which has no approved vaccines or treatments.

The CDC raised the alert to Level 2, urging travelers to "Practice Enhanced Precautions," according to a Health Alert Network advisory issued Thursday.

The current outbreak of Sudan Virus Disease (SVD) has been reported in the Kampala, Mbale, and Wakiso regions of Uganda. Since 2000, the country has already experienced seven outbreaks of the virus.

The first case of the current outbreak was identified after a male nurse died from the infection on January 29. A second case, identified as the wife of the index patient, has also developed symptoms and tested positive, according to a WHO weekly bulletin issued last week.

While three of the man's close contacts have developed symptoms and are in isolation for treatment and testing, a total of 234 contacts have been traced, including 118 linked to medical settings.

Although there are no direct flights from Uganda to the United States, travelers from or passing through affected areas can enter the U.S. on flights connecting from other countries. Hence the CDC cautions health officials to be on alert and evaluate any patients suspected of having SVD.

However, the CDC confirmed that "currently, no suspected, probable, or confirmed Ebola cases related to this outbreak have been reported in the United States, or outside of Uganda."

An initial investigation suggests the latest outbreak is not linked to the earlier outbreaks and officials suspect a new jump from animals to people.

"The source of exposure remains unknown, raising concerns about undetected transmission chains or a new zoonotic spillover," the WHO bulletin stated. Previous outbreaks have shown a case fatality rate ranging from 41% to 70%.

As part of the "enhanced precautions" to reduce the risk of infection, the CDC recommends people who travel to Uganda avoid contact with sick individuals, their bodily fluids, and items they have touched, including those who have died. They are also advised to refrain from handling wild animals, visiting high-risk areas like caves or healthcare facilities in affected regions, and engaging in burial practices that involve touching the deceased.

Travelers are asked to watch out for symptoms during the stay and three weeks after returning. Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to isolate immediately and alert the local healthcare facility. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, rash, chest pain, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. As the disease progresses, the patients may also develop unexplained bleeding or bruising.

"Calling ahead before going to a healthcare facility helps the facility prepare for your arrival, including contacting health authorities and taking any precautions needed to protect staff and other patients," the CDC said.