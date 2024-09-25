A New York man has died from a rare and deadly mosquito-borne virus, marking the first human fatality from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in the state since 2015.

Following the man's death on Monday in Ulster County, the state declared the spread of EEE as an imminent public health threat, urging residents to take precautions against the growing risk of mosquito-borne illness. This marks the second EEE-related fatality in the U.S. this year after a New Hampshire resident succumbed to the virus last month.

The declaration from the State Health Commissioner, Dr. James McDonald, allows state resources to support local health departments in EEE prevention efforts, such as mosquito spraying, from September 23 to November 30, 2024.

"Eastern equine encephalitis is different this year. While we normally see these mosquitoes in two to three counties each year, this year they have been in 15 counties so far and scattered all over New York State. This life-threatening mosquito-borne disease has no commercially available human vaccine and must be taken seriously," Dr. McDonald's cautioned.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority. Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities – and with today's declaration, we're making more State resources available to local departments to support their public health response. We've been informed this patient has passed away from EEE, we extend our sympathies and our hearts go out to their family," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a news release.

Although most people with the EEE virus remain asymptomatic, some may develop symptoms after an incubation of 4 to 10 days following an infected mosquito bite. The infection can manifest as a febrile illness, marked by fever, or escalate to serious neurological conditions, including meningitis, which is inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, or encephalitis, the inflammation of the brain. In cases where people develop severe symptoms, the fatality rate is high, striking one-third of the affected individuals.

The U.S. usually reports between three and 15 cases of EEE each year. According to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been already 10 cases of EEE reported this year across states such as Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire. Additionally, 18 cases have been identified in horses across 12 counties in New York State this year.

Although there are no specific medicines to treat EEE infection, as antibiotics are ineffective against the virus, rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain relievers may alleviate some symptoms. Severe cases require hospitalization and supportive care.

Since there are no vaccines or medicines to prevent the infection, the best way is to protect yourself from mosquito bites.