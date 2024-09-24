Enterovirus D68, a virus that causes respiratory illness and can lead to a range of symptoms from colds and breathing issues to paralysis similar to polio is on the rise, according to a recent wastewater analysis.

The EV-D68 virus can affect both children and adults. Although symptoms are usually mild in most adults, children are at risk for complications, including severe breathing problems and a nervous system disorder called acute flaccid myelitis, which can cause sudden muscle weakness and paralysis.

According to the recent WastewaterScan dashboard, a nonprofit that analyzes wastewater for infectious diseases, 245 out of 318 samples tested positive for the EV-D68 virus in the past 10 days.

Symptoms of EV-D68:

The infection typically presents with a range of symptoms starting with mild signs such as stuffy or runny nose, cough, fever, and muscle pain, resembling a common cold. As the infection progresses, the symptoms may escalate, leading to more serious issues like wheezing, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, and diarrhea.

In certain cases, a few days to two weeks after the onset, patients may develop acute flaccid myelitis, which can cause weakness, slurred speech, and difficulty swallowing. The condition also results in symptoms such as drooping eyelids, trouble moving the eyes, facial paralysis, and pain in the back, neck, arms, or legs.

Transmission:

Enterovirus D68 is a contagious illness that primarily spreads through an infected person's respiratory secretions, including saliva, nasal mucus, and sputum, when they cough or sneeze. It can also be transmitted through contact with infected feces if proper hand hygiene is not maintained after changing a diaper or using the bathroom. Additionally, the virus can spread by sharing eating utensils or cups with an infected person or by touching contaminated surfaces such as doorknobs and toys.

Treatment:

If you experience mild symptoms, the infection can often be managed at home with over-the-counter pain relievers or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to alleviate fever and pain. Ensure you drink plenty of fluids and get ample rest to support your recovery. Taking hot, steamy showers or sitting in a steamy bathroom can help loosen congestion.

However, if you experience serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing or signs of acute flaccid myelitis like slurred speech, weakness, confusion, or paralysis, it is important to seek help from a healthcare professional.

Prevention:

Currently, there are no vaccines available to prevent EV-D68 infections, but effective precautions can reduce the risk of transmission. Practicing good hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, as well as covering your mouth while sneezing or coughing, helps limit the spread. Disinfecting high-touch surfaces like toys, phones, and doorknobs, and avoiding the sharing of utensils, cups, towels, or clothing can also prevent infection. It is also important to keep yourself or your child away from school and gatherings if feeling unwell.