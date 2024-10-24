Can't squeeze a regular exercise regimen into your tight schedule? Researchers say you can still reap benefits if you occasionally manage 30 minutes of jogging. A recent study reveals that even a single bout of exercise could help reduce type 2 diabetes risk factors, with benefits notable by the next day.

The researchers who examined the effect of 30 minutes of aerobic exercise on a group of young, healthy adults found that just after 24 hours, there was a significant reduction in plasma glucose levels indicated by oral glucose tolerance tests (OGTT) and improved insulin sensitivity.

While OGTT measures glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity refers to the ability to respond to insulin produced by the body, both crucial for determining diabetes risk.

Although it is well established that physical activity, particularly aerobic exercise, can help reduce the risk of diabetes in the long term, the latest study published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation is slightly different, as it investigated the immediate impact of exercise on diabetes risk.

The researchers examined the impact of exercise on 32 participants, between the ages of 20 to 35, who did not have diabetes and were not taking any medications. At the start of the trial, they underwent an OGTT, followed by a light jogging session. The same participants took a second OGTT, 24 hours after the exercise to test for change in fasting glucose, 1-hour post-load glucose, and insulin levels. The insulin sensitivity of the participants was also measured using the Matsuda and QUICKI indexes, derived from OGTT values.

The OGTT results showed that 24 hours after the exercise, 1-hour post-load glucose levels reduced from 122.8 mg/dL at baseline to 111.8 mg/dL, and insulin levels after exercise dropped 57.4 IU/mL at baseline to 43.5 IU/mL. At the same time, insulin sensitivity improved significantly along with a reduction in insulin resistance. The results also suggested an improvement in beta cell function the day after the exercise.

"This is the first study to evaluate the effect of a single bout of exercise on 1-hour glucose levels following OGTT," the researchers noted.

"The improvement in 1-hour post-load plasma glucose following a single session of aerobic physical activity suggests that exercise could have a direct effect on T2D risk and cardiovascular risk," they added.