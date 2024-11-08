Struggling to sleep or feeling overly sleepy during the day may be more than just a sign of fatigue; they could indicate serious health risks. A recent study revealed that elderly adults who have excessive daytime sleepiness are at risk of developing motoric cognitive risk syndrome that can lead to dementia.

Motoric cognitive risk syndrome can be considered a precursor of dementia marked by slow gait or memory issues, two characteristic features of dementia but not fully developed mobility disability or dementia. Individuals diagnosed with motoric cognitive risk syndrome might need to undergo a treatment plan that includes dietary changes, lifestyle interventions, and medications to slow cognitive decline.

The researchers of the latest study found that older people with excessive daytime sleepiness and a lack of enthusiasm to get things done were more likely to develop the syndrome compared to those who do have sleep issues.

"Our findings emphasize the need for screening for sleep issues. There's potential that people could get help with their sleep issues and prevent cognitive decline later in life," said study author Dr. Victoire Leroy in a news release.

To understand the link, the researchers followed up 445 people with an average age of 76 who did not have dementia at the start of the study. Through questionnaires, they assessed sleep patterns, including difficulties falling asleep, waking during the night, and daytime sleepiness. The questions also addressed the participants' enthusiasm levels and memory problems. The researchers assessed the participants' walking speed using a treadmill at the beginning of the study and annually for an average of three years.

Analysis showed that 35.5% of people who have excessive daytime sleepiness and lack of enthusiasm developed the syndrome, compared to 6.7% of the people who did not have these conditions.

After adjusting for other factors that could influence the risk of the syndrome, researchers found that individuals with excessive daytime sleepiness and a lack of enthusiasm were more than three times as likely to develop motoric cognitive risk syndrome compared to those without these sleep-related issues.

"More research needs to be done to look at the relationship between sleep issues and cognitive decline and the role played by motoric cognitive risk syndrome. We also need studies to explain the mechanisms that link these sleep disturbances to motoric cognitive risk syndrome and cognitive decline," Leroy said.