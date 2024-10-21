Florida health officials are warning residents to stay out of floodwaters, as flesh-eating bacteria have surged following hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Vibrio vulnificus is a dangerous bacteria that can enter the body through uncooked or undercooked shellfish or while swimming or wading through contaminated brackish seawater with open wounds or scratches. Once inside, the flesh-eating bacteria can lead to fatal complications like large, spreading blisters that destroy tissues, sepsis, and shock.

Florida has reported 74 cases of Vibrio vulnificus and 11 deaths this year, with 38 confirmed cases since the hurricanes struck. The highest number of cases was reported in Pinellas (14), followed by Hillsborough, Brevard, Lee, Charlotte, Duval, Escambia, and Sarasota counties.

"In 2022 Collier and Lee Counties experienced an unusual increase due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. In 2024 Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota Counties experienced unusual increase due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene," the new release stated.

Although most Vibro vulnificus infections are mild, individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic liver conditions are at a higher risk for severe and potentially life-threatening cases. Each year, the CDC reports 150 to 200 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection, with 20% cases of fatality. In severe cases, the infection can become fatal within just one or two days after symptoms appear.

Health officials cautioned that the aftermath of hurricanes has created ideal conditions for bacteria to thrive in floodwaters. To prevent contracting the infection, the officials stress the importance of proper wound care, especially before entering seawater, where the bacteria is more likely to thrive.

"Water and wounds do not mix. Do not enter the water if you have fresh cuts or scrapes. Individuals who are immunocompromised, e.g chronic liver disease, kidney disease, or weakened immune system, should wear proper foot protection to prevent cuts and injury caused by rocks and shells on the beach," the officials stated.

The officials also caution against consuming undercooked shellfish such as oysters clams or mussels.

Florida often sees a spike in Vibrio vulnificus infections following hurricanes. After Hurricane Ian in 2022, the state reported 29 new cases in the storm's aftermath, bringing the total to 65 by October.