Including fruits in your daily diet is great for digestion, immunity, and overall health. But what about the pesticides and chemicals sprayed on them? Eating unwashed fruits can do more harm than good if not cleaned properly.

For those seeking the right technique to wash fruits, you don't need expensive fruit-washing liquids. All you need is one simple, inexpensive ingredient already in your kitchen—salt. Gastroenterologist Dr. Joseph Salhab, popular on TikTok as StomachDoc, vouches for the benefits of using salt to wash fruits and shares other easy methods to clean them effectively.

In a video that has already gone viral on TikTok, Dr. Salhab said: "First start off with running cold water and rinse your fruits thoroughly. All you actually need is a few teaspoons of salt and that's pretty much it."

"Salted water can draw contaminants, microbes and residues from the surface of the fruits and vegetables through osmosis," he explained. The fact that it is safe and non-toxic makes it a natural option for washing fruits.

Another hack Dr. Salhab suggests is using baking soda; however, he cautions that it may not be ideal for delicate fruits like berries. Vinegar is also an option, but it may alter the taste of the fruits, and Dr. Salhab adds, "I would certainly not combine baking soda and vinegar."

For all these washing methods, the most important step is to rinse the fruits thoroughly afterward to remove any residue. After drying, you can store them in containers for freshness.

"Buying a fruit cleaning solution is likely a waste of money. You don't need it. Most importantly, stay away from soap or bleach. These are never safe for washing produce," Dr. Salhab said.

The right washing technique is crucial, not just to remove pesticides, but also because even organically grown produce can carry harmful germs. In the U.S., nearly 48 million people are sickened each year by food contaminated with harmful germs, according to estimates from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Contamination can occur at several stages—not just when produce is grown and purchased, but also during food preparation or due to improper storage. In addition to washing, the FDA recommends selecting produce that isn't bruised or damaged. For pre-cut items, such as bags of lettuce or watermelon slices, ensure they are refrigerated or kept on ice, both in the store and at home.