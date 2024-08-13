Brace yourself for some alarming news: researchers now anticipate a looming global cancer crisis. A recent study predicts a surge in cancer cases and deaths among men by 2050, with the increase expected to be particularly high among men aged 65 and older.

To make projections for cancer cases and deaths in 2050, the researchers analyzed 30 types of cancers in men across 185 countries and territories in 2022.

The results published in the American Cancer Society journal Cancer indicate that total cases will skyrocket from 10.3 million in 2022 to 19 million in 2050, a whopping 84% increase. Meanwhile, deaths are expected to hit 10.5 million in 2050 from 5.4 million in 2022, an increase of 93%. The study also highlighted an exceptional 117% spike in deaths among men aged 65 and older.

While analyzing various types of cancer, researchers found that lung cancer is expected to remain the leading cause of both cancer incidence and deaths in 2050. The cases of mesothelioma are projected to rise, and prostate cancer is anticipated to see an increase in death rates.

The researchers noticed a stark disparity in cancer incidence and mortality between nations with differing income levels and life expectancy. In countries with a very high Human Development Index (HDI), the rate of new cancer cases was around three times higher, with 320.6 cases per 100,000 men, compared to 98.9 cases per 100,000 men in countries with a low HDI. Similarly, the age-standardized mortality rate was higher for countries with high HDI (119.9 deaths per 100,000 men) compared to those with low HDI (72.2 deaths per 100,000 men).

"Between 2022 and 2050, in Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean, the number of incident cases and deaths is projected to increase 2.5-fold. In contrast, Europe is projected to experience an increase of about one half," the researchers wrote.

The disproportionate increase in cancer incidence among men is attributed to several contributing factors such as less participation by males in cancer prevention activities, underutilization of available prevention, screening, and treatment options, and higher exposure to cancer risk factors. Men are more likely to experience cancer cases linked to occupational carcinogens compared to women. They also have a higher prevalence of modifiable risk factors such as smoking and alcohol consumption. Additionally, biological differences could also play a role.