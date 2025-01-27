Stuck behind a desk all day? While hitting the gym can help offset the health risks of a sedentary lifestyle, the thought of spending hours there can seem impossible with a hectic work schedule. But what if you could improve your health without dedicating chunks of your time? According to a well-known doctor with millions of followers on social media, the secret may lie in just one simple task that you can do every 45 minutes.

"Sitting for hours at a time doesn't just affect your energy—it can seriously disrupt blood sugar control. A recent study reveals that interrupting prolonged sitting with short bursts of movement can significantly improve glycemic control," Dr Mark Hyman, a senior physician, and the founder and director of The UltraWellness Center wrote in an Instagram post.

Dr. Hyman explained that the study showed how short, frequent bursts of physical activity such as walking for 3 minutes or performing 10 bodyweight squats every 45 minutes can be more effective for controlling blood sugar than longer, single sessions of exercise. He suggests that findings prove that people don't necessarily spend hours in the gym to improve metabolic health, making it easier to incorporate movement into a busy routine.

"These frequent, targeted bursts of activity were shown to activate key muscle groups like the quadriceps and glutes, leading to better glucose management throughout the day," he explained.

Dr. Hyman emphasized how the recent concept of "exercise snacks," gaining attention in the fitness and wellness community, could be a game-changer in combating the harms of a sedentary lifestyle. This innovative approach involves fitting in multiple short bursts of exercise, each lasting no more than a minute, spaced throughout the day at intervals of 1 to 4 hours.

The beauty of "exercise snacks" lies in their versatility. These quick sessions can be seamlessly incorporated into daily activities, whether you're at the office, home, or even in a classroom. Studies have shown that these types of physical activities are powerful enough to counteract the negative effects of prolonged sitting, improving circulation, boosting energy, and supporting overall metabolic health.

Researchers advocate it as "a viable, time-efficient, and convenient strategy" for improving cardiovascular fitness, metabolic capacity, and muscular function in people with sedentary lifestyles.