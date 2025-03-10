A young, healthy Canadian woman had a near-death experience during a long-haul flight from Toronto to Dubai, collapsing and losing consciousness. Diagnosed with a life-threatening blood clot in both lungs, 33-year-old content creator Emily is now raising awareness about a deadly condition linked to prolonged sitting.

In a recent TikTok video, Emily shared her terrifying ordeal, describing how, ten hours into the flight, she got up for the first time and suddenly felt unwell before passing out while waiting for the bathroom.

"I almost died on a flight from Toronto to Dubai a couple of weeks ago, and I want to talk about it," Emily told her viewers.

The frightening episode began when Emily felt a "deep, dull, aching" pain in her chest, followed by three coughs before she suddenly collapsed onto the floor. She lost consciousness for about five minutes, and when she regained awareness, she was sweating profusely and vomiting violently. The impact of the fall left her with a black eye and extensive bruising.

Emily received medical attention onboard, but detailed tests after landing in Dubai confirmed she had suffered a major blood clot from saddle pulmonary embolism, blocking blood flow to both lungs. Prolonged sitting during the flight, combined with her use of hormonal birth control, had worsened her condition, putting her life at serious risk.

"It's essentially a miracle that I'm still alive," she said. "Please get up and move on your flights," she urged in the video that has already grabbed half a million views.

A saddle pulmonary embolism is a life-threatening condition where a large blood clot becomes lodged at the bifurcation of the pulmonary artery, blocking blood flow to both lungs. The term "saddle" refers to the clot's position at the intersection where the main pulmonary artery divides into the left and right branches.

This serious obstruction can occur due to deep vein thrombosis, prolonged sitting, surgery, or other underlying medical conditions. The risk is high for those with increased levels of the hormone estrogen due to pregnancy, the use of contraceptive pills and hormone medications. Without urgent medical intervention, it can lead to heart failure or sudden death.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) are related but distinct conditions. DVT occurs when a blood clot forms in the deep veins, typically in the legs or lower extremities. A pulmonary embolism (PE), on the other hand, occurs when a piece of the clot from DVT breaks loose and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs, where it blocks a pulmonary artery or one of its branches.

For those at risk, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends starting to walk as soon as possible after surgery, illness, or injury. At-risk individuals should also consult their doctor about using graduated compression stockings or medication to prevent blood clots. During long periods of sitting, such as while traveling, it's important to get up and walk around every 1 to 2 hours, wear loose-fitting clothes, and exercise the legs to help prevent clots.