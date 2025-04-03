Recognizing the signs of a heart attack and acting quickly can save a life, but how a person responds in an actual emergency is often unpredictable. Even for those who know the signs, the reality of witnessing it firsthand can be overwhelming.

For those wondering how a heart attack might look, a couple in Arizona captured a chilling moment on their home security camera when the husband suffered a deadly "widow maker" heart attack. They shared the video to raise awareness, emphasizing how crucial it is to recognize the signs and act swiftly in life-threatening situations.

Michelle Goss posted the chilling video on TikTok, capturing the exact moments her husband, 53-year-old Jeff Goss, began feeling unwell as they were leaving for an Arizona Cardinals game last September.

"Does it feel like food stuck, or does it feel like..." Michelle asked her husband as she noticed him stumbling. She quickly instructed him to sit down on their living room couch.

"He just kept saying, 'I feel really nauseous. I feel really nauseous,'" Michelle recollected in a recent interview with Good Morning America before Jeff began complaining of chest pain.

At first, Michelle did not think much of the symptoms and it never occurred to her as a serious medical emergency that could put Jeff's life at risk. However, looking back, she now believes that her decision to call for emergency help and act quickly was what ultimately saved his life.

"I didn't think it was anything serious at all. I really didn't. And then, even after the fire department got there, I really didn't think it was that serious. I thought this was a mistake that we called you, until right when I got to the ambulance, that's when it really, really got bad," Michelle said.

Then came an alarming sign Michelle had never witnessed in anyone—Jeff's complexion turned gray. As she noticed her husband's fear, she too began to feel a growing sense of fear.

Jeff was rushed to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a "widow maker" heart attack, a deadly condition that occurs when a major artery supplying blood to the heart becomes completely blocked. He underwent a procedure to open the blocked artery. The couple later learned from doctors that if they had waited just 10 more minutes, Jeff may not have survived.

A "widow maker" heart attack occurs when the blood supply to the left anterior descending (LAD) artery, which provides 50% of the heart muscle's blood, becomes completely blocked. Despite its name, this severe form of heart attack does not only affect men; women can experience it too.

Risk factors include being over 45 and male, over 50 and female, having a family history of heart disease, poor nutrition, tobacco use, lack of exercise, and other health conditions like obesity, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

Common symptoms to watch for are chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, upset stomach, tiredness, lightheadedness, and pain in the upper body (arms, shoulders, neck, jaw, or back).