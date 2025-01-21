As the end approaches, even those with loving families, successful careers, and fulfilling lives, find themselves reflecting on unexpected truths. A hospice nurse, who has witnessed the intimate final moments of hundreds, reveals a common regret shared by many on their deathbeds—a haunting reminder of what truly matters in life.

While spending too much time working is a common regret, Julie McFadden, a specialist in end-of-life care, highlights an issue shared by many terminally ill people, but often overlooked: not appreciating good health while they had it.

Speaking to podcaster Rob Moore, McFadden popular online by the name "Hospice Nurse Julie," said: "The main thing people say, that I don't hear a lot of people mention, is 'I wish I would have appreciated my health'."

Having witnessed the deep regrets of those nearing the end of life, McFadden makes it a point to approach her own life with gratitude. She practices writing a "gratitude list" daily, noting down even simple but meaningful blessings like her ability to see and walk, among the things she is thankful for.

"I think the biggest thing I hear from people [who are] dying is that they wish they would have appreciated how well they felt before," McFadden said.

"I like the fact that I can breathe, I'm walking around, I can feel the sunshine – little things like that," she added.

McFadden worked as an Intensive Care Unit nurse for eight years before becoming a hospice nurse. Drawing from her extensive experience, she authored a book about dying to help people better understand the end-of-life process.

Although death is a natural part of life, it often causes fear and discomfort, especially when it comes to being around someone who is dying, McFadden explained in a recent video on her Instagram page.

She attributed this fear to a lack of preparation and understanding of the active phase of dying. "Dying can look terrifying If you don't know what and why things are happening. Education and preparation can reduce fear," she wrote on Instagram.

"People in the active phase of dying are not suffering in most parts," she explained in the video. "I am trying to change the way people look at death and dying. And I think education is the key," she added.