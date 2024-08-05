If someone you know has recently been hospitalized for heart disease, your first instinct might be to focus on their physical recovery. However, a study reveals that their mental health is just as crucial.

The study published in the Journal Of American Heart Association found a startling connection between hospitalization from cardiovascular conditions and mental health in the coming years.

People hospitalized with heart disease, stroke, or other cardiovascular conditions face an 83% higher risk of being diagnosed with psychiatric disorders like anxiety and depression within the year following their hospitalization. The risk persists even up to eight years after hospitalization, with individuals being 24% more likely to be diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder.

Even more concerning, the study found that these individuals are at a greater risk for attempting self-harm and suicidal behaviors compared to those who did not have any cardiovascular disease. For those hospitalized with a stroke or other forms of cerebrovascular disease, the risk of having a psychiatric disorder and suicide attempt was more than three times within one year of hospitalization and a 49% increased risk thereafter.

"It's crucial to pay attention to both physical and mental health after a stroke or heart disease diagnosis. If you or a loved one has been hospitalized for heart disease, be aware that mental health issues may arise during recovery," senior study author Dr. Huan Song said in a news release.

"It's important to monitor for signs of anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts. These mental health challenges are common and treatable," Song said.

The findings were made based on large-scale data from the UK Biobank involving around 500,000 adults. Using the health records, the research team analyzed the frequency of developing anxiety, depression, stress-related disorder, substance misuse, a psychotic disorder, or suicide behaviors in those individuals who were hospitalized for cardiovascular disease. It was then compared against data from individuals of similar age, gender, and other serious health conditions.

The researchers noted that the link between cardiovascular disease and mental health issues was not significantly modified by different genetic susceptibilities for psychiatric conditions.

"It's also critical for patients, family members, loved ones or caregivers to share any changes that may signal depression, anxiety or potential for suicidal behaviors with the health care team. Mental health, biological health, physiological health and physical health are inextricably intertwined," said Dr. Mariell Jessup, chief science and medical officer of the American Heart Association.