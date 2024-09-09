Insulin resistance, a condition that causes the body's cells to not respond properly to insulin, is linked to an elevated risk of developing diabetes. A recent study reveals that the effect does not stop there but extends to over 30 diseases and even early death.

The study assessed insulin resistance levels in 429,159 participants aged 40 to 69 using the TyG index, which incorporates blood sugar, fats, and cholesterol levels. A higher TyG score indicates a higher degree of insulin resistance. The TyG index scores ranged from 5.87 to 12.46 units, with an average reading of 8.71 units.

Men, older adults, those who are less active, smokers, and individuals living with obesity generally had higher TyG scores at the start of the study. After a median follow-up of 13 years, researchers found that insulin resistance was associated with 31 diseases, with a higher risk of developing 26 of these, including sleep disorders, bacterial infections, and pancreatitis. The results will be presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Madrid, Spain.

"Specifically, every one-unit increase in insulin resistance was associated with an 18% higher risk of sleep disorders, an 8% higher risk of bacterial infections, and a 31% higher risk of pancreatitis," the news release stated.

While insulin resistance more than doubles the risk of diabetes, it is linked to around 65% increased risk of gout, 61% increased risk of dyslipidemia, and 10% higher likelihood of sciatica.

However, insulin resistance was found to reduce the risk of developing five diseases, including anemia, Parkinson's disease, and osteoporosis. For every one-unit increase in resistance, there was a 6% decrease in anemia, a 16% decrease in Parkinson's disease, and a 13% reduced risk of osteoporosis.

While analyzing the risk of mortality, the researchers noted that every one-unit increase in insulin resistance was associated with an 11% higher risk of death in women.

"We have shown that by assessing the degree of insulin resistance, it is possible to identify individuals who are at risk of developing obesity, hypertension, heart disease, gout, sciatica, and some other diseases. This provides a basis for early intervention measures to reduce the risk of disease and also offers new ideas for disease prevention and treatment. Raising public awareness of these modifiable factors is important, as it empowers individuals to take proactive steps towards better metabolic health," Jing Wu, a researcher who led the study said.