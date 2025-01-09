Could a simple glass of elderberry juice hold the key to weight loss? Researchers are now turning to these dark purple berries from the elder tree, native to Europe, as a promising tool for weight management and metabolic health.

Certain preliminary research has shown that elderberries could help relieve symptoms of flu, colds, or other upper respiratory infections. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, some companies promoted elderberries as a cure for SARS-CoV-2, prompting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take action against these unsubstantiated claims.

A recent study led by Washington State University has highlighted the potential of elderberry juice in managing weight. Researchers found that drinking just 12 ounces of elderberry juice daily for a week resulted in positive changes to the gut microbiome, improved glucose tolerance, and enhanced fat oxidation. This marks the first human clinical trial to demonstrate the health benefits of daily elderberry juice consumption in 18 overweight adults.

"Elderberry is an underappreciated berry, commercially and nutritionally. We're now starting to recognize its value for human health, and the results are very exciting," said corresponding author Patrick Solverson, an assistant professor in the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine's Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology in a news release.

"Food is medicine, and science is catching up to that popular wisdom. This study contributes to a growing body of evidence that elderberry, which has been used as a folk remedy for centuries, has numerous benefits for metabolic as well as prebiotic health," Solverson added.

The study revealed that participants who consumed elderberry juice for a week showed significant improvements in their gut microbiome compared to those who drank a placebo. Specifically, there was an increase in beneficial bacteria such as Firmicutes, Actinobacteria, Faecalibacterium, Ruminococcaceae, and Bifidobacterium, while less favorable bacteria like Bacteroidetes, Bacteroides, and lactic acid-producing bacteria decreased.

The results indicate that consuming berries rich in anthocyanins, like elderberries, can have beneficial effects on blood sugar regulation and fat metabolism. The researchers noted a 24% reduction in the serum glucose area-under-the-curve (AUC), which indicates better blood sugar control, and a 27% increase in fat oxidation, meaning the body was burning more fat as energy.

"The findings suggest that anti-obesity effects of elderberry juice observed in translational research models do extend to humans. These observations need to be confirmed in longer duration trials that adequately investigate both sexes and broader age groups. Future studies should aim to investigate mechanisms of action using preclinical, clinical, and translational research models," the researchers wrote.