Healthy eating with minimal sugar is essential for long-term health and lowering the risk of chronic conditions. A recent study suggests these efforts should begin as early as conception. Researchers found that limiting sugar intake during the first 1000 days of life, from pregnancy through a child's second birthday, could dramatically reduce their risk of diabetes and hypertension.

The study revealed that less sugar intake during the critical period of early life could cut the diabetes risk by 35% and the risk of hypertension by 20%.

The researchers came up with these interesting findings by evaluating the long-term health impact of sugar rationing that occurred during World War II. They used recent data from the U.K. Biobank, which includes medical histories and genetic and lifestyle factors, to examine how early-life sugar restrictions impacted adult health in those conceived just before and after wartime sugar rationing ended.

"Using an event study design with UK Biobank data comparing adults conceived just before or after rationing ended, we found that early-life rationing reduced diabetes and hypertension risk by about 35% and 20%, respectively, and delayed disease onset by 4 and 2 years," the researchers wrote in the study published in the journal Science.

The researchers noted that the chronic health risks were significantly reduced when expectant mothers limited their sugar intake during pregnancy. However, the benefits increased even more when children continued to be on a sugar restriction after birth, averaging no more than 8 teaspoons (40 grams) per day.

The end of wartime rationing offered a unique window for a natural experiment when sugar intake surged sharply, while other foods remained unchanged. Individuals' early-life sugar exposure varied depending on whether they were conceived or born before or after September 1953. While those conceived just before experienced sugar-scarce conditions, those born just after entered a more sugar-rich environment.

"Studying the long-term effects of added sugar on health is challenging. It is hard to find situations where people are randomly exposed to different nutritional environments early in life and follow them for 50 to 60 years. The end of rationing provided us with a novel natural experiment to overcome these problems," study corresponding author Tadeja Gracner said in a news release.