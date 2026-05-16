Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that first appears during pregnancy and is marked by higher-than-normal blood glucose levels. It develops when pregnancy hormones interfere with the body's ability to use insulin effectively, leading to insulin resistance and rising blood sugar.

Understanding gestational diabetes screening, how glucose and insulin work in pregnancy, and what a gestational diabetes diet involves helps protect the health of both the pregnant person and the baby.

What Is Gestational Diabetes?

Gestational diabetes occurs when the body cannot produce enough insulin to overcome the natural insulin resistance that increases during pregnancy. Insulin is the hormone that allows glucose from food to move from the bloodstream into cells for energy; when it does not work properly, glucose builds up in the blood.

Unlike type 1 or type 2 diabetes, this condition is usually first diagnosed in the second or third trimester and often resolves after delivery, but it still carries short- and long-term health implications.

Why Does Gestational Diabetes Develop?

The placenta produces hormones that help the baby grow but also make the body's cells more resistant to insulin. As pregnancy progresses, this insulin resistance increases, and the pancreas must release more insulin to keep blood glucose in a healthy range.

Gestational diabetes develops when the pancreas cannot keep up, leading to elevated glucose levels. This process reflects hormonal and genetic influences rather than any single behavior or choice.

Who Is at Higher Risk?

Anyone can develop gestational diabetes, but risk is higher in those who:

Have a higher body mass index (BMI) before pregnancy

Had gestational diabetes in a previous pregnancy

Have a family history of type 2 diabetes

Have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Are of older maternal age or previously delivered a very large baby

Even without these factors, gestational diabetes can still occur, which is why routine gestational diabetes screening is widely recommended.

How and When Is Gestational Diabetes Screening Done?

Gestational diabetes screening typically occurs between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, when insulin resistance naturally rises. Those with strong risk factors may be screened earlier and sometimes retested later.

The first step is often a glucose challenge test. The individual drinks a sweet glucose solution, waits about an hour, and has blood drawn to see how well the body handles the sugar load. If the result is high, an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) follows, according to Mayo Clinic.

Glucose Challenge Test vs. Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

The glucose challenge test is a simple screening test that usually does not require fasting. A measured amount of glucose is consumed, and blood is checked after one hour. If this value is above a threshold, the OGTT is used to make a diagnosis.

The OGTT is a more detailed test, usually done after an overnight fast. Blood is drawn while fasting, then again at set times after drinking a more concentrated glucose drink. If two or more values are elevated, gestational diabetes is diagnosed.

Many people with gestational diabetes have no clear symptoms, so structured gestational diabetes screening is the most reliable way to detect abnormal glucose levels.

How Is Gestational Diabetes Managed?

The main goal of treatment is to keep blood glucose within target ranges set by the healthcare team to reduce complications for both the pregnant person and the baby. Management usually combines lifestyle changes and, when needed, medication.

A gestational diabetes diet and regular physical activity are typically the first steps. Many individuals can keep blood glucose in a healthy range by adjusting what and when they eat and by adding safe, moderate exercise approved by their clinician.

If lifestyle measures are not enough, insulin injections or, in some cases, other medications may be recommended.

Blood Glucose Monitoring and Insulin

Once diagnosed, most people are asked to monitor their blood glucose at home, often fasting in the morning and after meals. These readings show how well the body responds to food, insulin, and daily routines and help guide treatment decisions.

Insulin is considered when glucose levels stay above target despite a well-planned gestational diabetes diet and appropriate activity. It can be adjusted to match meal patterns and does not significantly cross the placenta, so it is widely used when medication is necessary in pregnancy.

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What Does a Gestational Diabetes Diet Look Like?

A gestational diabetes diet focuses on steady, balanced nutrition that controls blood glucose while meeting pregnancy needs. Carbohydrates have the biggest impact on blood sugar, so they are spread across meals and snacks rather than eaten in large amounts at once, as per Cleveland Clinic.

Common strategies include:

Choosing whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and dairy instead of refined, sugary foods

Pairing carbohydrates with protein, healthy fats, and fiber to slow glucose rises

Limiting sugary drinks, sweets, and heavily processed snacks

Carbohydrates are not usually eliminated; they are managed. Most plans keep carbs in moderate portions to provide energy for both parent and baby while avoiding sharp spikes in glucose.

Moderate physical activity, such as walking or prenatal yoga, can further improve insulin sensitivity and support glucose control, as long as it is safe for the specific pregnancy.

What Are the Risks for the Baby?

If gestational glucose levels remain high, the baby can grow larger than average (macrosomia). This increases the risk of birth complications, including shoulder dystocia and the need for cesarean delivery. Excess maternal glucose crosses the placenta, prompting the baby's pancreas to produce extra insulin and store more fat.

After birth, these babies may experience low blood sugar, breathing problems, or require close monitoring. Over the long term, they may have a higher likelihood of developing obesity and type 2 diabetes.

What Are the Risks for the Mother and After Pregnancy?

For the pregnant person, poorly controlled gestational diabetes raises the risk of high blood pressure, preeclampsia, and operative delivery. Careful glucose management helps reduce these risks and supports a safer pregnancy and birth.

Most people see their glucose levels improve soon after delivery as pregnancy hormones fall. However, a history of gestational diabetes significantly increases the chance of developing type 2 diabetes later. Postpartum glucose testing, often a fasting test or OGTT, is recommended, along with regular long-term checkups.

Continuing many elements of the gestational diabetes diet, staying active, and, when possible, breastfeeding can help lower future diabetes risk and support overall metabolic health.

Gestational Diabetes Screening and Diet: Protecting Health During and After Pregnancy

Gestational diabetes arises when pregnancy-related changes in insulin response cause elevated glucose levels, but timely gestational diabetes screening and a thoughtful gestational diabetes diet give many individuals strong tools to manage it effectively.

By monitoring blood glucose, using insulin or other treatments when necessary, and maintaining healthy habits after delivery, it is possible to safeguard the well-being of both parent and baby and reduce the long-term impact of gestational changes in glucose and insulin.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can gestational diabetes affect future pregnancies?

Yes. Having gestational diabetes once raises the chance of developing it in future pregnancies, especially if weight, lifestyle, or other risk factors remain the same.

2. Is gestational diabetes always a reason for a C-section?

No. Many people with well-controlled gestational diabetes have vaginal births. A C-section is more likely if the baby is very large or if other complications arise.

3. Can someone with gestational diabetes fast during pregnancy?

Fasting is usually discouraged because it can cause unstable blood glucose levels. Any plan to fast, for cultural or religious reasons, should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

4. Will gestational diabetes affect milk supply or breastfeeding?

Gestational diabetes does not usually prevent breastfeeding. In fact, breastfeeding may help improve the parent's long-term metabolic health and may reduce the child's future diabetes risk.