For diabetic patients, managing blood sugar often centers on what they eat, but new research suggests that when they eat matters too. A recent study revealed that time-restricted eating, a popular weight loss strategy that focuses on limiting eating to specific hours, can significantly improve blood sugar control in people with diabetes.

Dietary modification tailored to individualized needs, along with exercise and lifestyle modification, is the first line of treatment for people with diabetes. However, these customized diet plans are often complex, inaccessible, or even ineffective.

In such cases, where individualized dietary plans do not work, the researchers of the latest study recommend adopting time-restricted eating as an alternative dietary strategy. The findings were published in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice.

Time-restricted eating or intermittent fasting involves confining the eating window to fewer hours (4 to 10 hours) and fasting for the remaining hours. It is known to help with weight loss, mood, blood sugar, blood pressure, and sleep.

Researchers conducted a six-month study to understand the impact of time-restricted eating on diabetic patients and to see if the benefit could match the results of traditional dietary advice. The study involved 52 patients with type 2 diabetes between the ages of 35 and 65.

Participants were randomly assigned to either a diet-focused or time-restricted eating group. In the diet group, participants were guided on improving food quality, like eating more vegetables and reducing alcohol. The time-restricted eating group was advised to limit eating to a nine-hour window from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The researchers measured the participants' blood glucose levels every two months using the HbA1c test.

After six months, glycemic control in diabetic patients practicing time-restricted eating was comparable to the results achieved through standard dietary care after six months. Time-restricted eating also had added benefits as it was simple, achievable, and easy to stick to, motivating participants to make other positive lifestyle modifications.

"We found time-restricted eating was as effective as the diet intervention. Both groups had reduced blood glucose levels, with the greatest improvements occurring after the first two months. Although it wasn't an objective of the study, some participants in each group also lost weight (5-10kg)," the researchers said in a news release.

The researchers also note that time-restricted eating may be a "stepping stone for people with type 2 diabetes to take control of their health, as people became more interested in making diet and other positive changes."

However, the researchers caution that time-restricted eating may not suit everyone, especially people on medications that don't recommend fasting. Hence, it is always best to consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes.