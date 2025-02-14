Measles is ripping through Gaines County, Texas—cases have more than tripled, and health officials warn the worst is yet to come. The highly contagious virus is spreading fast, with more infections "likely" in the days ahead.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirmed 48 cases as of this week, up from just 14 last Friday.

"Thirteen of the patients have been hospitalized," the agency stated in a press release. All of the cases involve individuals who are either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

"The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles," DSHS advised. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is 97% effective at preventing infection.

Health officials attribute the outbreak to low vaccination rates. Only 82% of kindergartners in Gaines County public schools are up to date on their shots, well below the 95% threshold required for herd immunity. The county also has an 18% exemption rate for vaccines due to religious or personal beliefs.

"We're trying to get out the message about how important vaccination is," Zach Holbrooks, executive director of the South Plains Public Health District told CNN. He stressed those exposed or symptomatic should get tested at the mobile screening unit in Seminole, Texas.

"Measles is a serious yet preventable disease," added Dr. Jamie Felberg of the South Plains Public Health District. "Staying up to date on vaccinations is the most effective way to safeguard yourself, your loved ones, and the community."

"Additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities," DSHS warned.